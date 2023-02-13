San Luis vs America Prediction and Betting Tips | February 14, 2023 

San Luis and Club America will battle for three points in a Mexican Liga MX matchday seven fixture on Tuesday (February 14).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at Club Tijuana on Saturday (February 11). San Luis were reduced to ten men following Juan Martinez's sixth-minute red card but held on till the third minute of injury time when Jose Garcia's own goal settled the contest.

America, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a 2-1 home win over Necaxa in their last outing. Diego Valdes and Henry Martin scored in either half to give them a two-goal lead before Maximiliano Silvera netted a consolation strike a minute after coming on.

The win saw Los Aguilas climb up to fourth spot in the standings, having garnered ten points from six games. San Luis, meanwhile, sit in eighth place with as many points to show for their efforts after six outings.

San Luis vs America Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Club America have 14 wins from their last 22 meetings against San Luis, drawing four and losing four.

Their most recent meeting in September 2022 saw America win 3-0 at home.

America are unbeaten in six league games this season, drawing four.

Four of their last five meetings have produced at least three goals.

America have scored at twice in their last five league outings.

Five of San Luis's last six home league games have seen at least one team fail to score.

San Luis form guide: L-W-D-L-D; Club America form guide: W-D-W-W-D

San Luis vs America Prediction

Club America have made an unbeaten start to the season, but their run of four draws in six games has left them playing catch-up early on.

Nevertheless, Fernando Ortiz's side are still among the favourites to win the title as they look to make it consecutive league wins.

America, meanwhile, have been potent in attack and should secure maximum points in a high-scoring game.

Prediction: San Luis 1-3 Club America

San Luis vs America Betting Tips

Tip 1 - America to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - America to score over 1.5 goals

