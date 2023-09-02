San Luis vs Atlas Prediction and Betting Tips | September 3rd 2023

The Mexican Liga MX returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Atletico San Luis and Atlas square off at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras on Sunday.

The visitors head into the game unbeaten in their last five away matches across all competitions and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling.

Atletico San Luis continued their fine run of results as they picked up a comfortable 2-0 victory over Pachuca last Tuesday.

Gustavo Leal’s men have now picked up three consecutive league victories, scoring seven goals and keeping two clean sheets since their group-stage exit from the Leagues Cup.

With 13 points from their first six games of the new Liga MX campaign, San Luis are currently second in the table, one point behind Juarez.

Atlas, on the other hand, returned to winning ways last time out as they edged out 10-man Queretaro 2-1 at the Estadio Corregidora.

Prior to that, Benjamin Mora’s men were on a three-match winless run, including a penalty-shootout defeat to New England Revolution on August 4 which saw them crash out of the Leagues Cup in the round of 32.

Atlas have picked up two wins, three draws and lost one of their first six league matches to collect nine points and sit fifth in the Liga MX standings.

San Luis vs Atlas Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 10 wins from the last 27 meetings between the sides, San Luis boasts a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Atlas have picked up two fewer wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on nine occasions.

Mora’s men are unbeaten in their last three visits to the Estadio Alfonso Lastras, picking up one win and two draws since October 2020.

San Luis are on a run of eight straight Liga MX home games without defeat, picking up five wins and three draws since February’s 3-1 loss to Club America.

Atlas are unbeaten in their last five away matches across all competitions, picking up three wins and two draws since a 1-0 loss at Monterrey on July 10.

San Luis vs Atlas Prediction

The last four league meetings between San Luis and Atlas have produced a combined 17 goals and we anticipate another thrilling contest at the Estadio Alfonso Lastras. San Luis have enjoyed a solid run since their Leagues Cup disappointment and we are backing them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: San Luis 2-1 Atlas

San Luis vs Atlas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Luis to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven clashes)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in four of the last five meetings between the sides)