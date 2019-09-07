San Marino 0-4 Belgium: 3 Talking Points | Euro 2020 Qualifiers

Ume Elvis FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 44 // 07 Sep 2019, 09:47 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Belgium thrashed San Marino 4-0

Belgium made it five wins from five in Group I to cement their position atop the standings in the race for qualification for Euro 2020.

Given the array of talent and disparity in quality between both teams, this was a match the Red Devils were largely expected to win, and they did as much to go three points clear of Russia in second place and eight ahead of Kazakhstan in third place.

Following Russia's win away to Scotland, Belgium's qualification for Europe's premier international competition is all but certain, and they would next travel to Hampden Park to take on Scotland on Monday, while San Marino hosts Cyprus on the same day.

Here, we shall be presenting three talking points from the fixture at the Satadio Olimpico in San Marino.

#1 Michy Batshuayi makes the most of his opportunity

Batshuayi scored a brace

With Eden Hazard alongside his brother having pulled out of the Belgian squad owing to injury and Romelu Lukaku rested, the goalscoring impetus fell upon Michy Batshuayi, as Roberto Martinez thrust him on from the start.

The 25-year-old was largely devoid of quality service in the first half, as a resolute San Marino defence kept the visitors at bay, but a 43rd minute penalty awarded to Belgium offered the Chelsea man a chance to open the scoring. It was one he grabbed with both hands, slotting the ball past Benedettini in the San Marino goal.

He got a brace late into the match, as he completed the rout with a header from Yannick Carrasco's cross, and this would do his confidence a world of good.

It has not exactly been smooth sailing for Batshuayi since he returned to Stamford Bridge from his loan spell with Valencia, as he has tasted just six minutes of action from four Premier League games thus far, and was even left entirely out of the squad for Chelsea's Matchday 2 clash with Leicester, playing with the club's U-21's instead.

Though San Marino are not the most illustrious of names, but goals do give confidence to strikers, and his brace could help Batshuayi restake a claim to the Chelsea starting lineup upon resumption of club duties.

1 / 3 NEXT