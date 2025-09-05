San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2025

San Marino will entertain Bosnia and Herzegovina at the San Marino Stadium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Saturday. The hosts have lost all four games in the qualifiers, while Bosnia have a 100% record.

La Serenissima were last in action in a hybrid exhibition match against Modena last month and suffered a 4-1 loss. They met Austria in their previous World Cup qualifying outing and fell to a 4-0 home loss, failing to score for the third time in four games.

The visitors were last in action in a friendly in June against Slovenia and suffered a 2-1 loss, which was their first defeat of the year. Tarik Muharemović scored a consolation goal in stoppage time.

San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between them, and they have met three times in all competitions. The visitors have a 100% record in this fixture.

Notably, all three meetings between them have taken place in the World Cup qualifiers. They last met in the reverse fixture in June, and Bosnia registered a 1-0 home win.

The visitors have scored three goals apiece in two of their three games in this fixture.

La Serenissima have failed to score in their last two meetings against the visitors.

The hosts have endured a winless run in the World Cup qualifiers thus far.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last seven away games in the World Cup qualifiers, playing out three draws.

Bosnia have scored one goal apiece in four of their last five games in all competitions.

The hosts have conceded 22 goals in their last five World Cup qualifiers.

San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Prediction

La Serenissima have lost all five games across all competitions in 2025, failing to score in three. They have conceded at least four goals in three games in that period. Notably, they have won just one of their last 10 games, with that triumph registered away from home.

Zmajevi have a 100% record in the qualifiers thus far and will look to continue that form here. They have scored at least one goal in their last nine away games in the qualifiers.

Top scorer Edin Džeko is expected to lead the lineup here, while Arjan Malić has been replaced due to an injury. Sead Kolašinac remains sidelined with an injury and has been left out of the squad for the two games this month.

Considering Bosnia's 100% record in this fixture, we back the Dragons to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: San Marino 0-3 Bosnia and Herzegovina

San Marino vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bosnia and Herzegovina to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

