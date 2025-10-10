San Marino vs Cyprus Prediction and Betting Tips | October 12th 2025

San Marino will invite Cyprus to the San Marino Stadium in the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on Sunday. The hosts have lost all six games in the qualifiers thus far, but can still qualify for the playoff round based on the Nations League ranking.

La Serenissima suffered their 10th consecutive loss of the year on Thursday as they lost 10-0 away to Austria in the World Cup qualifiers. They failed to score for the fourth consecutive match in the qualifiers and will look to bounce back in this home game.

The visitors saw their winless streak extended to six games on Thursday, playing out a 2-2 draw against Bosnia and Herzegovina. It was their second consecutive draw. Konstantinos Laifis halved their deficit late in the first half while Ioannis Pittas equalized from the penalty spot in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

San Marino vs Cyprus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off eight times in all competitions. As expected, the visitors have been the dominant side in these games and have a 100% record.

They met for the first time in the World Cup qualifiers in March, and the visitors recorded a 2-0 win in the reverse fixture.

Five of the eight meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

San Marino have endured a winless run in the World Cup qualifiers since their first appearance in 1992, losing 80 of the 82 games.

The Blue and Whites have conceded two goals apiece in five of their last six games in all competitions.

The hosts have scored just one goal in eight meetings against the visitors.

San Marino vs Cyprus Prediction

La Serenissima have won just one of their last 13 games in all competitions, with that triumph registered away from home against Liechtenstein in the UEFA Nations League last November.

The Blue and Whites have drawn their last two games in the qualifiers, though both were home games. They have scored two goals apiece in these games and will look to build on that form.

The visitors have enjoyed a 100% record in this fixture, and considering the hosts' struggles in the World Cup qualifiers, we back the Blue and Whites to register a win here.

Prediction: San Marino 0-2 Cyprus

San Marino vs Cyprus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cyprus to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

