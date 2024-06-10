San Marino vs Cyprus prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendlies 2024

San Marino and Cyprus return to action on Tuesday when they square off in a friendly at the San Marino Stadium. This will be the first meeting between the two nations since September 2019, when Temur Ketsbaia’s side secured a 4-0 victory in the European Championship qualifiers.

San Marino were left empty-handed yet again as they suffered a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Slovakia in a friendly on Wednesday.

In a one-sided affair at Wiener Neustadt Arena, Tomás Rigo, Tomás Suslov, Lukás Haraslín and David Strelec all found the back of the net to inspire the Falcons to a comfortable victory.

With their last win dating back to 2004, San Marino are currently the lowest-ranked side in the latest FIFA world rankings (210).

Cyprus, on the other hand, were on the receiving end of a 3-1 loss against Moldova in a friendly at the Zimbru Stadium on Saturday.

Ketsbaia’s men have now failed to win 12 of their last 13 matches across all competitions, losing 10 and claiming two draws since the start of 2023.

However, Cyprus will be backing themselves to return to winning ways on Tuesday as they take on an opposing side who have lost each of their six meetings since November 1998.

San Marino vs Cyprus Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Cyprus boast a 100% record in the history of this fixture, having won the previous six meetings between the two nations.

San Marino have failed to find the back of the net in their six clash with Cyprus, while conceding 17 goals since their first encounter in November 1998.

Cyprus have failed to win their last six away matches across all competitions, losing five and claiming one draw since a 3-2 victory over Israel in November 2022.

San Marino head into Tuesday’s game without a win in the last two decades, a run stretching back to their 1-0 friendly victory over Liechtenstein in April 2004.

San Marino vs Cyprus Prediction

Still awaiting a famous victory for the tiny nation to celebrate, San Marino face the challenge of a Cyprus side who have won their last six encounters since 1998. We predict a one-sided affair at the San Marino Stadium, with Ketsbaia’s men claiming another comfortable victory.

Prediction: San Marino 0-3 Cyprus

San Marino vs Cyprus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cyprus to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of the last six meetings between the two nations)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - No (Cyprus have kept six clean sheets in their previous six games against San Marino)