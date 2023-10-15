San Marino vs Denmark Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2023

San Marino will invite Denmark to the San Marino Stadium in the group stage of the UEFA Euro qualifiers on Tuesday.

The hosts' poor run in the ongoing qualification campaign continued on Friday, suffering a 3-0 away loss against Northern Ireland. They are at the bottom of the Group H table, having suffered defeats in all seven games thus far.

The visitors took another step towards securing direct qualification into the main event next year with a 3-1 home win over Kazakhstan. Jonas Wind scored in the 36th minute while Robert Skov bagged a brace. Kazakhstan were able to pull one goal back through Yan Vorogovskiy in the 58th minute.

They are in second place in the Group H table with 16 points to their name, the same as first-placed Slovenia. They need two wins from their remaining three qualifying games to ensure direct qualification.

San Marino vs Denmark Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met just once thus far, with that meeting coming in the reverse fixture last month when Denmark recorded a comfortable 4-0 home win.

The hosts are one of just two teams yet to open their goalscoring account in the ongoing qualification campaign. They have the worst defensive record in the competition, conceding 24 times in seven games.

The visitors head into the match on a three-game winning run and are unbeaten in the qualifiers since a 3-2 loss at Kazakhstan in March.

San Marino are winless in all competitions since 2014. They are winless in European qualifiers thus far, suffering 82 defeats in 83 games.

The visitors, meanwhile, have suffered just one defeat in their last 16 games in the European qualifiers.

San Marino vs Denmark Prediction

La Serenissima, the team at the bottom of the FIFA Men's rankings, have endured a poor run in the ongoing European qualifying campaign, suffering seven defeats in a row without finding the back of the net.

They have conceded 24 goals in these games, with nine of them coming in three home games. Across all competitions, they have scored just one goal in their last 11 home games, and their poor run is expected to continue in this match.

De Rød-Hvide are unbeaten in their last five games in the qualifiers, recording four wins. Interestingly, they have just one win in their last five away games in the qualifiers, scoring and conceding five times in that period.

Kasper Hjulmand has a full-strength squad available for selection and will look to wrap up the current ongoing campaign with a win. Considering the contrast in form between the two teams, a comfortable win seems to be on the cards for the visitors and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: San Marino 0-2 Denmark

San Marino vs Denmark Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Denmark to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jonas Wind to score or assist any time - Yes