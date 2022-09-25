San Marino vs Estonia prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Nations League 2022

San Marino and Estonia will square off at the Stadio Olimpico di Serravalle in Group D2 of the UEFA Nations League on Monday (September 26).

The visitors have won their three previous outings and will look to secure promotion with a 100% group record.

San Marino, meanwhile, snapped their losing streak on Wednesday with a goalless draw with Seychelles in a friendly. Before that, they were on a run of 19 defeats across competitions, dating back to a goalless draw with Gibraltar in November 2020.

San Marino, who are yet to win a competitive game, now return to the Nations League, where they are languishing at the bottom of the standings.

Meanwhile, Estonia maintained their 100% record in the Nations League with a 2-1 win over Malta 2-1. They are now unbeaten in their last three games across competitions, claiming two wins and a draw since a 5-0 friendly loss to Argentina in June.

With nine points from three games, the Blueshirts sit atop the standings, three points above second-placed Malta.

San Marino vs Estonia Head-To-Head

Estonia have been dominant in this fixture, claiming three wins from their last four games. The spoils have been shared once in this period.

San Marino Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-L-L

Estonia Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

San Marino vs Estonia Team News

San Marino

Manager Fabrizio Costantini will not have Dante Rossi due to suspension after he received his second booking of the competition against Malta in June. The Serenissima have no injury concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Dante Rossi

Unavailable: None

Estonia

Mattias Kait and Marten Kuusk got injured in the win against Malta on Friday and won't travel to San Marino. The visitors have no suspension concerns.

Injured: Mattias Kait, Marten Kuusk

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

San Marino vs Estonia Predicted XIs

San Marino (5-3-2): Elia Benedettini; Alessandro D'Addario, Mirko Palazzi, Michelle Cevoli, Filippo Fabbri, Andrea Grandoni; Alessandro Golinucci, Michael Battistini, Marcello Mularoni; Matteo Vitaioli, Luca Ceccaroli

Estonia (5-3-2): Karl Hein; Henrik Ojamaa, Henrik Purg, Joonas Tamm, Karol Mets, Ken Kallaste; Bogdan Vastsuk, Markus Soomets, Konstantin Vassiljev; Sergei Zenjov, Rauno Sappinen

San Marino vs Estonia Prediction

Estonia will be licking their lips against a San Marino team who have never won competitively. The visitors should come away with a comfortable victory, heaping more misery on the struggling hosts.

Prediction: San Marino 0-2 Estonia

