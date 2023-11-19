San Marino vs Finland Prediction and Betting Tips | November 20th 2023

San Marino and Finland will battle for three points in a deadrubber Euro 2024 qualifier on Monday (November 20th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 victory away to Kazakhstan on Friday. Islam Chesnokov scored a brace while Abat Aymbetov added a late third from the spot in injury time. Simone Franciosi scored what proved to be a consolation strike on the hour-mark.

Finland, meanwhile, comfortably dispatched Northern Ireland with a 4-0 home win. Joel Pohjanpolo, Daniel Hekans, Teemu Pukki and Robin Lod all found the back of the net for the Huuhkajat.

The win had no effect on their position in the table as they remained in fourth spot in Group H with 15 points to show for their efforts in nine games. San Marino are last on zero points and both sides have been eliminated from the running for qualification.

San Marino vs Finland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Their most recent clash came in June 2023 when Finland claimed a 6-0 home win in the reverse fixture.

San Marino are the lowest-ranked side in the FIFA World Rankings. Finland are 62nd.

San Marino found the back of the net in consecutive competitive games for the first time in their history in defeats to Denmark and Kazakhstan.

Each of Finland's last 12 away Euro qualifiers have been accompanied by a clean sheet.

San Marino have never won a game in Euro qualifiers, losing 84 and drawing one of their 85 games.

Finland have not conceded a goal in four head-to-head games since claiming a 4-1 win in the first meeting between the two sides. They have scored 17 goals in the process.

San Marino vs Finland Prediction

San Marino made history by scoring in consecutive competitive games last time out. La Serenissima gave a good account of themselves in defeats to Kazakhstan and Denmark, particularly against the latter, losing by one goal to one of the top 20 sides in the world.

Finland are unable to qualify for Euro 2024 through the qualifiers. However, they still have a shot at qualification through the playoffs and will use this game for preparation.

We are backing the visitors to claim a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: San Marino 1-3 Finland

San Marino vs Finland Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Finland to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Finland to score over 1.5 goals