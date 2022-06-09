San Marino vs Iceland prediction, preview, team news and more | International Friendlies 2022

International football features another round of friendlies this week as Iceland lock horns with San Marino on Thursday. Iceland have an impressive squad at their disposal and hold the upper hand going into this game.

San Marino are rooted to the bottom of their group in the UEFA Nations League and are winless in the competition so far. The hosts suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Malta in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Iceland, on the other hand, are at the top of the League B group but are yet to hit their peak this year. The island nation played out a 1-1 draw against Albania last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

San Marino vs Iceland Head-to-Head

San Marino have never played a match against Iceland and will need to step up against a formidable opponent this week. The home side has struggled against seasoned European teams in the past and will need to be at its best in this fixture.

Iceland will also have to adapt against an unfamiliar opponent and will need to avoid an upset this week. The away side has flattered to deceive over the past month and has a point to prove in this match.

San Marino form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Iceland form guide: D-D-L-D-L

San Marino vs Iceland Team News

San Marino face a daunting task

San Marino

Manuel Battistini remains an injury concern for San Marino and has been ruled out of this match. The hosts could make a series of changes to their starting eleven for this friendly.

Injured: Manuel Battistini

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Iceland have a strong squad

Iceland

Iceland have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will look to give their fringe players a few opportunities this week. The away side is unlikely to field its best team in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

San Marino vs Iceland Predicted XI

San Marino Predicted XI (3-5-2): Elia Benedettini; Michele Cevoli, Mirko Palazzi, Marco Rossi; Tommaso Zafferani, Alessandro Golinucci, Michael Battistini, Fabio Tomassini, Luca Ceccaroli; Jose Hirsch, Nicola Nanni

Iceland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Runar Alex Runarsson; Valgeir Fridriksson, Atli Barkarson, Daniel Gretarsson, Hordur Magnusson; Isak Johannesson, Birkir Bjarnason, Hakon Haraldsson; Gylfi Sigurdsson, Andri Gudjohnsen, Mikael Andderson

San Marino vs Iceland Prediction

Iceland have put on impressive fronts against Europe's big guns in the past but are in a transitional phase at the moment. The Icelandic outfit will be intent on securing promotion to the top flight and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

San Marino have lost both of their matches in the competition so far and have not been able to avoid defeat in their last 17 matches. Iceland are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: San Marino 0-4 Iceland

