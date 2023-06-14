San Marino vs Kazakhstan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 16, 2023 

Kazakhstan visit the Stadio Ennio Tardini in Parma, Italy, on Friday (June 16) to play San Marino in the Euro 2024 qualifiers, looking to win their second straight qualifying win.

The Hawks started their campaign with a 2-1 loss to Slovenia but recovered to beat Denmark 3-2 in a shock win on matchday two. It was particularly impressive, as the Danes led 2-0 inside the opening 36 minutes, but Kazakhstan responded with three goals in the final 17 minute to complete a stunning turnaround.

With three points in two games, Magomed Adiyev's side are third in Group H, behind Denmark on goal difference, and three adrift of leaders Slovenia.

A total of 27 players have been summoned for this month's fixtures to San Marino and Northern Ireland. CSKA Moscow midfielder Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov is the top scorer with 11 goals, while defender Serhiy Malyi is the most experienced with 64 caps.

San Marino, meanehilr. are the lowest ranked team in the world at 211 and often considered the worst team in the game. La Serenissima's only win in history came against Liechtenstein (1-0) in April 2004.

It's no surprise that they have started their campaign with two defeats: a pair of 2-0 losses to Northern Ireland and Slovenia.

San Marino vs Kazakhstan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kazakhstan and San Marino have played only twice, with the Hawks winning both times.

The visitors won their first clash with San Marino 4-0 in June 2019, followed by a 3-1 win away in November that year. Both came as part of Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Kazakh defender Gafurzhan Suyumbayev scored once in both clashes with San Marino but hasn't been called up this time.

Kazakhstan's 3-2 win over Denmark ended their run of four defeats.

Kazakhstan haven't kept a clean sheet in eight games.

San Marino's last goal came against Saint Lucia in a friendly that ended in a 1-1 draw on November 2022.

San Marino vs Kazakhstan Prediction

Any prediction that involves San Marino is straightforward - the team playing against them is likely to win. Kazakhstan are no giants but should have enough in the tank to see off the lowest ranked side in the world.

Prediction: San Marino 0-3 Kazakhstan

San Marino vs Kazakhstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Kazakhstan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

