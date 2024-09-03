San Marino vs Liechtenstein Prediction and Betting Tips | September 6th 2024

San Marino will face Liechtenstein at the San Marino Stadium on Thursday in the opening game of their 2024-25 UEFA Nations League campaign. The home side have endured a wretched run of form in recent years and will hope they can turn things around on the continental stage this week.

They were beaten 4-1 by Cyprus in their last match, finding themselves three goals down late in the game before full-back Simone Giocondi netted a consolation goal to register his first-ever international goal.

Liechtenstein have not fared much better than their midweek opponents in recent years and will play in the League D of the Nations League for a fourth consecutive time. They played out a goalless draw against Romania last time out, profiting from heroics from goalkeeper Benjamin Buchel and their opponents' profligacy as they avoided defeat on the road.

Following Thursday's game, the visitors will play their second group match against Gibraltar at the weekend while San Marino will head to the Zimbru Stadium for a friendly clash against Moldova.

San Marino vs Liechtenstein Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between San Marino and Liechtenstein. The hosts have won one of those games while the visitors have won three times with their other two matchups ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a Nations League clash back in October 2020 which ended goalless.

The hosts have failed to score any goals in their last four games in this fixture.

San Marino were ranked 210th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sits 11 places behind their midweek opponents.

San Marino vs Liechtenstein Prediction

San Marino are on a run of back-to-back defeats and are without a win since 2004. They are the lowest-ranked nation in world football and will head into the midweek clash as the underdogs.

Liechtenstein have picked up two draws from their last three games after losing each of their previous 24. They have been the better side in this fixture of late and should have just enough to come out on top here.

Prediction: San Marino 0-1 Liechtenstein

San Marino vs Liechtenstein Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liechtenstein to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last six matchups)

