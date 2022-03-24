San Marino vs Lithuania prediction, preview, team news and more | International friendly 2022

San Marino will host Lithuania in Serravalle on Friday in an international friendly. Sitting rock bottom at 210 of the world rankings, La Serenissima are the weakest side in the world and have only ever won just one game in their history.

It was a slender 1-0 defeat of Lichtenstein way back in 2004; since thenm they've managed to avoid defeat in only three games. Two of them came in the UEFA Nations League in 2020 against Lichtenstein and Gibraltar. However, they didn't enjoy much luck in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last year, losing all their ten games.

Lithuania, meanwhile, fared only marginally better, collecting three points through a 3-1 win over Bulgaria in Group C while losing every other game. That remains their only victory in their last 36 outings across competitions (barring exhibition games).

San Marino vs Lithuania Head-To-Head

There have only been four clashes between the two teams, with Lithuania prevailing on every single occasion. Their last meeting came in September 2015 when the Rinktine secured a routine 2-1 win in a Euro 2016 qualifier.

San Marino fan account @SanMarino_FA Beside playing Lithuania on the 25th of March, we'll play for the first time in the history of San Marino, a non-European side. Cape Verde will be our opponent three days later. Hopefully we'll play non-European sides more often!

San Marino Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-L.

Lithuania Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-L-W-L.

San Marino vs Lithuania Team News

San Marino

La Serenissima have called-up a 27-man squad for their friendlies against Lithuania and Cape Verde, with all but five players based away from home. Two uncapped players,

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Lithuania

The Rinktine have named a 25-man squad for the San Marino and Ireland friendlies, including four uncapped players. Greece-based midfielder Vykintas Slivka will be looking to rack up half a century of caps in this international window.

Injured: None.

Unavailable: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

San Marino vs Lithuania Predicted XIs

San Marino (3-5-2): Elia Benedettini; Manuel Battistini, Filippo Fabbri, Dante Rossi; Fabio Tomassini, Marcello Mularoni, Sopranzi, Alessandro Golinucci, Lunadei; Nicola Nanni, Matteo Vitaioli.

Lithuania (4-2-3-1): Dziugas Bartkus; Egidijus Vaitkunas, Benas Satkus, Pijus Sirvys, Rolandas Baravykas; Linas Megelaitis, Fedor Cernych; Justas Lasickas, Ovidijus Verbickas, Arvydas Novikovas; Karolis Laukzemis.

San Marino vs Lithuania Prediction

San Marino seldom win games. They just don't, regardless of their opposition. Goals aren't their thing either. While Lithuania themselves are no heavyweights, they should come away with a narrow win.

Prediction: San Marino 0-2 Lithuania.

