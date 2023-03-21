San Marino vs Northern Ireland Prediction and Betting Tips | March 23, 2023

San Marino and Northern Ireland begin their hunt for a place in the 2024 European Championship when they lock horns in Group H at the Stadio Olimpico di San Marino on Thursday (March 23).

Michael O'Neill’s side, who have won their last four games against La Serenissima, will look to continue in the same vein and begin their qualification quest on the front foot. For San Marino, meanwhile, this contest is another opportunity to break their hoodoo and pick up a much-needed and historic win.

Fabrizio Costantini’s men have failed to taste victory since beating Lithuania 1-0 in a friendly in 2004. San Marino's last piece of action came in November 2022, where they fell to a 1-0 loss against ten-man San Lucia.

Northern Ireland, meanwhile, will want to quickly put last year's disappointing Nations League run behind them, where they managed just one win in the continental showpiece.

The Norn Iron picked up five points from a possible 18 to finish third in Group C2, avoiding the relegation playoff spot only on goal difference. Northern Ireland were involved in two friendlies after that, losing 2-0 at Cyprus, four days before a pulsating 3-2 win over Israel on November 20.

San Marino vs Northern Ireland Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fifth meeting between the two nations. Northern Ireland boast a perfect record in the fixture.

In four previous games between the two sides, O'Neill’s side kept clean sheets on every occasion and scored a staggering 14 goals.

San Marino are one of the lowest ranked nations in the FIFA world rankings, sitting 211st, just below Anguilla.

Northern Ireland are on a run of just one win in seven games, losing four and drawing twice since March 2022.

San Marino vs Northern Ireland Prediction

Northern Ireland will be licking their lips, as they take on a San Marino side, who are the whipping boys of Europe. Baring an epic upset, the visitors should cruise to another emphatic win.

Prediction: San Marino 0-3 Northern Ireland

San Marino vs Northern Ireland Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Northern Ireland

Tip 2: Both sides to score - No (Northern Ireland’s defence should prove too stern for San Marino, who have failed to find the target in their last four meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in four of Northern Ireland’s last five games.)

