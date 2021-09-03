San Marino vs Poland prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers 

San Marino and Poland will battle for three points in Group I in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Andorra on Thursday. Marc Vales scored a first-half brace to help his side pick up all three points.

Poland were emphatic in their 4-1 rout of Albania on home turf on the same day. Robert Lewandowski set the ball rolling with his 12th minute goal, which was added to by Adam Buksa, Grzegorz Krychowiak and Karol Linetty.

That victory helped the Poles climb up to second spot in Group I, having picked up seven points from four matches so far. San Marino sit bottom of the standings and are the only side yet to pick up a point or indeed score a goal.

San Marino vs Poland Head-to-Head

This will be the ninth meeting between the two sides and Poland have a 100% record in previous matches played.

Their most recent meeting came in a 2014 FIFA World Cup qualifier when Poland picked up a 5-1 away victory in September 2013.

The visitors bounced back from their disappointing Euro 2020 sojourn with a victory on Thursday. San Marino have not won a game since a friendly victory over Liechtenstein in 2004.

San Marino form guide: L-L-L-L-L

Poland form guide: W-L-D-L-D

San Marino vs Poland Team News

San Marino

Coach Franco Varrella called up 28 players for the latest round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers. Filippo Berardi is the only absentee due to a long-term injury.

Injuries: Filippo Berardi

Suspension: None

Poland

Bartosz Bereszynski was a first-half substitute against Andorra due to injury and the Sampdoria man might not be fit in time for the clash against San Marino. Piotr Zielinski is a doubt for this game. The Napoli man is trying to get fit so that he can at least take the pitch against England.

Arkadiusz Milik and Krzysztof Piatek are long-term absentees due to injury while Przemyslaw Placheta is still recovering from COVID-19. All three players are not a part of the qualifiers.

Injured: Bartosz Bereszynski, Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piatek

Doubtful: Piotr Zielinski

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Przemyslaw Placheta

San Marino vs Poland Predicted XI

San Marino Predicted XI (4-3-3): Elia Benedettini (GK); Mirko Palazzi, Dante Rossi, Filippo Fabbri, Manuel Battisini; David Tomassini, Enrico Golinucci, Lorenzo Lunadei; Jose Hirsch, Nicola Nanni, Fabio Tomassini

FT: Disappointing result. Nevertheless did we play an incredible second half. If we played like that the entire match, we could have won. Cheer up and on to the next match. Forza Titani! 💙🤍 #andSMR — San Marino fan account (@SanMarino_FA) September 2, 2021

Poland Predicted XI (4-4-2): Wojciech Szczesny (GK); Maciej Rybus, Jan Bednarek, Kamil Glik, Pawel Dawidowicz; Kamil Jozwiak, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Jakub Moder, Przemyslaw Frankowski; Robert Lewandowski, Adam Buksa

San Marino vs Poland Prediction

One side is ranked 27th in the FIFA Rankings, while the other is ranked 209th. That tells you all you need to know about the gulf in class between both teams.

Games against San Marino are more or less an opportunity to rack up goalscoring records for elite European sides due to the lowly footballing pedigree of the hosts. Poland should steamroll their way to three points.

Prediction: San Marino 0-5 Poland

Like the Sportskeeda Football Facebook page for regular updates!

Edited by Shardul Sant