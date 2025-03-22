San Marino vs Romania Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2025

San Marino will face Romania at the San Marino Stadium on Monday in the opening round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The home side kicked off their qualification campaign on the wrong foot and will be looking to quickly get back on track early in the campaign.

They were beaten 2-0 by Cyprus in their group opener on Friday and were on the back foot for much of the contest before conceding twice in the second half to register an eighth consecutive defeat to the White and Blues.

Romania also suffered defeat in their group opener on Friday, losing 1-0 to Bosnia & Herzegovina and perhaps deserved more from the game but failed to maximize their home advantage and possessional dominance. The visitors sit fourth in Group H with zero points and will be looking to get their first points on the board next week.

Following Monday's game, the hosts will return to action in June, going away to Bosnia while the Tricolours will face Austria.

San Marino vs Romania Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Monday's game will mark the fourth meeting between the two nations, with Romania coming out on top in each of their previous three matchups.

The two teams last faced off in a friendly clash back in August 2011 which Romania won 1-0.

La Serenissima have scored just once in their previous three games in this fixture while conceding 10 times.

San Marino are without a clean sheet in their last six games across all competitions.

Romania were ranked 38th in the latest FIFA rankings and now sit 172 places above their midweek opponents in last place.

San Marino vs Romania Prediction

La Serenissima's latest result ended a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and they will be looking to put out a response come Monday. They have picked up a win and a draw in their last two games on home soil but will recognize the enormity of their next task.

The Tricolours remain comfortable favorites for the midweek clash despite their latest result and should return to winning ways when they hit the road on Monday.

Prediction: San Marino 0-3 Romania

San Marino vs Romania Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Romania to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of the hosts' last seven matches)

