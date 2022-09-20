San Marino vs Seychelles Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21, 2022

San Marino will host Seychelles at the Stadio Olimpico in an international friendly on Wednesday (September 21).

San Marino are coming off a catastrophic campaign in the UEFA Nations League. They lost all three games in Group D2 and will not be able to earn promotion to Group C. Their final game will be against Estonia later this month.

This will be San Marino's first meeting against the Seychelles (198), who are not formidable opposition but enjoy a slightly higher FIFA ranking over San Marino, who are 211th in the world. San Marino are yet to see any meaningful improvement under new manager Fabrizio Costantini, who has lost all five games so far. He will hope to buck the trend against Seychelles.

Meanwhile, Seychelles crashed out of the COSAFA Cup in the group stage after failing to earn a point against Comoros, Botswana and Angola. After the tournament held in Durban, South Africa, in July, Seychelles were beaten 2-0 by Mauritania in an exhibition match and are struggling to find their feet.

The Pirates face uncertainties as they head into their game at San Marino. They have been unsuccessful in their last five outings on the road - losing all of them while conceding 23 goals. Having failed to qualify for the 2023 AFCON, Seychelles are eyeing the Indian Ocean Island Games.

San Marino vs Seychelles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

San Marino have lost their last six home games at the Stadio Olimpico since October 2021.

In this period, they have conceded 20 goals and scored just three.

San Marino have won only one game in their history - a friendly against Liechtenstein on April 28, 2004, which they won 1-0.

Seychelles have not tasted victory in their last ten games since September 2019, drawing once and losing nine times.

Seychelles have won only one trophy in their history – the Indian Ocean Island Games in 2011 against Mauritius.

San Marino vs Seychelles Prediction

This is one of the few games San Marino are expected to pull off due to the modest opposition and the determination to revive the team's fortunes under a new manager.

Seychelles could capitalise on San Marino’s poor home form and steal the show, but the visitors have their own issues. They have not won on the road since 2019 across six games and are expected to continue the trend here.

Prediction: San Marino 2-0 Seychelles

San Marino vs Seychelles Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - San Marino

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – No

Tip 3: San Marino to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Seychelles to score – No

