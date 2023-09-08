San Marino vs Slovenia Prediction and Betting Tips | September 10th 2023

San Marino will host Slovenia at the San Marino Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

The home side have endured a perhaps expectedly poor Euro qualification campaign so far and look set to miss out on the final tournament next year. They were thrashed 4-0 by Denmark in their last game and were very fortunate not to have lost by a significantly larger margin as their opponents camped in their half for the entirety of the game.

San Marino sit rock-bottom in their group table with zero points and will be desperate for a favorable result on Sunday.

Slovenia, meanwhile, have had mixed fortunes in the tournament so far but remain hopeful of securing their first European Championship appearance since 2000. They beat Northern Ireland 4-2 in their last group game with the front two of Andraz Sporar and Benjamin Sesko getting on the scoresheet to clinch the points for Matjaž Kek's men.

The visitors sit third in Group H with 10 points and can leapfrog group leaders Finland with maximum points this weekend.

San Marino vs Slovenia Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been six meetings between San Marino and Slovenia. The visitors have won all six games by an aggregate scoreline of 18-0.

The two sides last faced off in the reverse meeting of Sunday's fixture, with Slovenia running out 2-0 winners via a Benjamin Sesko opener and a Roberto Di Maio own goal.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games across all competitions.

The visitors have scored nine goals in the qualifiers so far, the second-highest in Group H.

San Marino are one of three sides in the continental qualifiers so far yet to score a goal.

San Marino vs Slovenia Prediction

San Marino are on an abysmal six-game losing streak and have failed to score any goals in that period. They currently sit rock-bottom in the FIFA rankings and are massive underdogs heading into the weekend clash.

Slovenia's latest result ended a run of back-to-back winless outings and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the visitors come out on top here.

Prediction: San Marino 0-3 Slovenia

San Marino vs Slovenia Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Slovenia to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last 14 matches)