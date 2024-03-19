San Marino vs St. Kitts Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th March 2024 

In a clash of two minnows, San Marino host St. Kitts and Nevis at the Olympic Stadium of Serravalle on Wednesday for an international friendly.

Ranked 210th in the world, San Marino are often considered to be the worst football team in the world, given their deplorable record in official games.

In fact, La Serenissima have lost each of their last 11 games and haven't won on record since April 2004, when the side beat fellow strugglers Liechtenstein 1-0 in a friendly.

San Marino's team consists of part-time footballers, none of whom have ever made a name for themselves in the professional circuit. This showed once again last year when San Marino lost all 10 of their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

On the other hand, St. Kitts and Nevis are looking to put their struggles behind them and start 2024 on a positive note, as last year, the Caribbean outfit won only thrice from 13 matches, all coming in the 2022-23 CONCACAF Nations League.

In June, the Sugar Boyz will begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign, so preparations for that objective start now, with the San Marino double-header this month.

San Marino vs St. Kitts Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between San Marino and St. Kitts.

San Marino have lost their last 11 international matches.

San Marino have not won an official match since April 2004, a run that currently stands at 138 games.

San Marino have scored in their last three international games, but have never scored four times in a row. This game represents a great chance to score in four matches in a row for the first time.

St. Kitts and Nevis have failed to score in their last three games and have lost seven of their last nine matches.

San Marino are ranked 210th in the world, whereas St. Kitts and Nevis are ranked in 147th place in the FIFA World Rankings.

San Marino vs St. Kitts Prediction

This one's a no-brainer. Sure, St. Kitts and Nevis are not big guns themselves, but the side have enough in the tank to see off one of the worst teams in the world without much hassle.

Prediction: San Marino 0-2 St. Kitts

San Marino vs St. Kitts Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: St. Kitts and Nevis to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No