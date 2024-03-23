San Marino vs St. Kitts Prediction and Betting Tips | March 24th 2024

San Marino and St. Kitts and Nevis will trade tackles in an international friendly on Sunday.

Sunday's clash will be the second of their double-header of friendlies. Both sides squared off on Tuesday, with St. Kitts claiming a 3-1 comeback win. The Sanmmarinese went ahead in the 27th minute through Filippo Berardi's penalty while Tyquan Tyrell drew the game level 10 minutes later before Andre Burley put St. Kitts ahead on the stroke of halftime. Harry Panayiotou made sure of the result four minutes into the second half.

St. Kitts will use this game to finalize preparations for their return to competitive action in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

San Marino vs St. Kitts Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was only the second meeting between the two sides.

San Marino's last nine games have produced three goals or more.

St. Kitts form guide: W-L-D-L-W San Marino form guide: L-L-L-L-L

San Marino form guide: San Marino have lost their last nine games on the bounce.

St. Kitts have kept a clean sheet in just one of their last 12 internationals.

San Marino remained in 210th spot in the latest FIFA World Rankings. St. Kitts remained 147th.

There has been a penalty awarded in each of San Marino's last three games.

San Marino vs St. Kitts Prediction

San Marino continue to wait for a long-elusive victory, having not claimed a win since a 1-0 friendly victory over Liechtenstein in April 2004. However, La Serenissima have shown signs of improvement in recent months and have scored for four successive games for the first time in their history. The first of those came in a narrow 2-1 defeat to Denmark, a game in which they impressively equalized before conceding in the final 20 minutes.

Their most recent goal came when they took the lead against St. Kitts in an eventual two-goal defeat. The Sugar Boyz will be looking to win a second consecutive game for the first time since June 2023.

San Marino will be brimming with confidence in attack owing to their current streak in front of goal and this could represent the best opportunity to break their 14-year winless streak. We are backing the two sides to share the spoils in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: San Marino 1-1 St. Kitts

San Marino vs St. Kitts Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals