San Miguelito vs Inter Miami Prediction and Betting Tips | February 2nd 2025

Sporting San Miguelito and Inter Miami will trade tackles in a friendly on Sunday (February 2nd). The game will be played at Estadio Rommel Fernandez (Panama City).

San Miguelito are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw at home to Potros del Este in the Panamanian LPF Apertura last weekend.

Inter Miami, meanwhile, also played out a goalless stalemate in a friendly with Universitario de Deportes in Peru on Wednesday.

San Miguelito will use this game in preparation for their trip to Arabe Unido in league action next weekend. Inter Miami have two more pre-season friendlies lined up after this against Olimpia and Orlando City before kick-starting their campaign with a CONCACAF Champions Cup clash against Sporting Kansas City next month.

San Miguelito vs Inter Miami Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Five of Inter Miami's last seven games have produced three goals or more.

Four of Miguelito's last five games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net and also produced less than three goals.

Ten of Inter Miami's last 12 games have seen both sides find the back of the net.

Four of San Miguelito's last five games have been level at the break.

San Miguelito vs Inter Miami Prediction

San Miguelito have made a two-game unbeaten start to their new league campaign. They are technically the hosts, with the game set to be played in Panama. La Academia are likely to place more emphasis on their upcoming trip to Arabe Unido in their league, although the opportunity to square off against Lionel Messi and co. could see their players up the ante.

Inter Miami have not been at their best in pre-season, having drawn both games played so far. Nevertheless, manager Javier Mascherano has an assortment of talent to call upon. The 40-year-old has several of his former Barcelona teammates under his tutelage but has not overseen a victory since his appointment, albeit in friendlies.

We are backing Inter Miami to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: San Miguelito 1-3 Inter Miami

San Miguelito vs Inter Miami Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Inter Miami to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Inter Miami to score over 1.5 goals

