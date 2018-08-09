Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Sanchez pinpoints why he struggled last season at Manchester United

Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
News
2.59K   //    09 Aug 2018, 11:57 IST

AC Milan v Manchester United - International Champions Cup 2018
Alexis Sanchez is looking forward to the new season

Alexis Sanchez signed for Manchester United in January amid huge fanfare but failed to live up to the lofty expectations of fans around the globe. Though he was a regular starter for Jose Mourinho, he failed to come up with the goods.

He did spring to life on the odd occasion like the Manchester derby where he was one of United's best players and notched up 2 assists and created the chance that led to the other goal.

The 29-year-old has now admitted that he had an underwhelming start to life at Manchester United. He told Sky Sports,

"The truth is I'm very eager to get started with the new season, and I'm very motivated,"
"I think when you go to a new club in the middle of a season it's always hard.
"In the five or six months that I've been here, it was all about learning, new training methods, working with a new coach and getting to know my team-mates.
"I want to now show everyone what I know I can do and what I'm capable of and bring something to the team and performing for my team-mates."

However, the Chilean, who is all set to start for Manchester United against Leicester City, is not quite sold on Manchester United's transfer activity.

"At United we have to sign big players, with experience."
"Barcelona just signed Arturo Vidal, who is a great player and my team-mate from Chile."
"He is an example of the type of players we need to sign in order to win trophies and compete at the highest level.
"From what I've seen in training, Fred is a player who always wants to get forward.
“From a personal point of view I think we'll be able to combine well and it will be good for my game.”
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho
Shambhu Ajith
SENIOR ANALYST
Football is a whole skill to itself. A whole world. A whole universe to itself. Football is freedom - Bob Marley
3 reasons why Manchester United can win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Why Pogba proved Mourinho needs to build Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Why Manchester United don't need any more signings
RELATED STORY
Another disappointing season for Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Five players who could be crucial for Manchester United...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Mourinho must drop Sanchez for the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 ways Manchester United need to...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Jose Mourinho needs to change his defensive...
RELATED STORY
3 positives from Manchester United's pre-season tour
RELATED STORY
5 Players who could light up the Premier League this season
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 1
11 Aug MAN LEI 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Leicester City
11 Aug NEW TOT 05:00 PM Newcastle vs Tottenham
11 Aug AFC CAR 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Cardiff City
11 Aug FUL CRY 07:30 PM Fulham vs Crystal Palace
11 Aug HUD CHE 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Chelsea
11 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
11 Aug WOL EVE 10:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Everton
12 Aug LIV WES 06:00 PM Liverpool vs West Ham
12 Aug SOU BUR 06:00 PM Southampton vs Burnley
12 Aug ARS MAN 08:30 PM Arsenal vs Manchester City
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us