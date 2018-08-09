Sanchez pinpoints why he struggled last season at Manchester United

Alexis Sanchez is looking forward to the new season

Alexis Sanchez signed for Manchester United in January amid huge fanfare but failed to live up to the lofty expectations of fans around the globe. Though he was a regular starter for Jose Mourinho, he failed to come up with the goods.

He did spring to life on the odd occasion like the Manchester derby where he was one of United's best players and notched up 2 assists and created the chance that led to the other goal.

The 29-year-old has now admitted that he had an underwhelming start to life at Manchester United. He told Sky Sports,

"The truth is I'm very eager to get started with the new season, and I'm very motivated,"

"I think when you go to a new club in the middle of a season it's always hard.

"In the five or six months that I've been here, it was all about learning, new training methods, working with a new coach and getting to know my team-mates.

"I want to now show everyone what I know I can do and what I'm capable of and bring something to the team and performing for my team-mates."

However, the Chilean, who is all set to start for Manchester United against Leicester City, is not quite sold on Manchester United's transfer activity.

"At United we have to sign big players, with experience."

"Barcelona just signed Arturo Vidal, who is a great player and my team-mate from Chile."

"He is an example of the type of players we need to sign in order to win trophies and compete at the highest level.

"From what I've seen in training, Fred is a player who always wants to get forward.

“From a personal point of view I think we'll be able to combine well and it will be good for my game.”