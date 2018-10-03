Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Sanchez To Head Out From Old Trafford?

siddhantpatni95
CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
357   //    03 Oct 2018, 13:34 IST

Manchester United v Valencia - UEFA Champions League Group H
Alexis finally back in the United squad

Manchester United's highest paid player could very well be on his way out in the next transfer window, according to most sources.

Alexis Sanchez, the talented Chilean, completed his big-money move to United in January of this year. After having a relatively successful, albeit trophy-less (unless you count the 2 FA Cups) stint in North London with Arsenal, the forward chose to move to greener pastures as he completed his switch to Old Trafford in the winter transfer market.

His move was very much anticipated by United fans and why not? He was Arsenal's best player for 3 consecutive seasons, landing double figures in both goals and assists in each of those three seasons. Once his move was complete, the entire footballing world expected him to show the same form he had shown at Arsenal, if not better, and help United in their pursuit of winning their 21st Premier League crown.

However, things have not been so rosy for the former Barcelona man, now in the all too familiar red of Manchester United. Sanchez has failed to hit his stride in Manchester and now looks like a shade of the player he used to be. To be fair, he did start well for the Red Devils, providing two assists on his debut against Yeovil Town in the FA Cup.

In the 2017/18 season, Sanchez scored two premier league goals for United and this season, the Chilean is yet to hit the net.

Manchester United have had their worst start to a Premier League campaign this season under Jose Mourinho and things do not look to be improving anytime soon. To make matters worse for the Portuguese manager, the two heavyweights in his squad, Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez, have fallen out of sorts with Mourinho and his tactics.

In United’s most recent Premier League fixture against West Ham United, the Chilean talisman didn’t even make the squad, with Mourinho warning Sanchez to change his attitude if he wanted to play for United again. Being given such an ultimatum is bound to make a man think about his future.

After hearing these comments, many have speculated that Alexis may soon be heading for the exit doors at Old Trafford, with The Emirates being a possible destination. Other clubs that may be looking to acquire Sanchez’s services include PSG, Real Madrid and even Barcelona.

Although nothing is confirmed as of now, one thing is clear - Sanchez must buck up and adapt to Mourinho's United, or simply be left out.

Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Manchester United Paul Pogba Alexis Sanchez Jose Mourinho Old Trafford Football Manchester United Transfer News
siddhantpatni95
CONTRIBUTOR
Where will Alexis Sanchez play for Manchester United?
The Alexis Sanchez conundrum: What has happened to the...
Twitter explodes after Lacazette likes tweet trolling...
3 possible destinations for Alexis Sanchez if he decides...
Premier League 2018-19: 6 things we learned from matchday...
Manchester United: Weekly wages and salary of first-team...
Arsenal legend urges Paul Pogba to sort out problems with...
3 memorable Manchester United victories over Arsenal 
Manchester United's top 5 Transfer Signings in the last...
5 worst players from matchday 1 - Premier League 2018-19
