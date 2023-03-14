"Sancho is the best example of this" - Jude Bellingham urged to stay at Dortmund amid interest from Liverpool and Real Madrid

Former German player Stefan Effenberg has urged Jude Bellingham to stay at Borussia Dortmund for longer instead of joining Liverpool or Real Madrid.

Bellingham has been linked with the European giants, especially the Reds, who are looking to bolster their midfield.

However, given Jadon Sancho's struggles at Manchester United since leaving Dortmund, Effenberg feels the English midfielder is better off at Signal Iduna Park.

He told SPORT1 (via HITC):

"I would advise Bellingham to stay in Dortmund, he is still young and can still sign three, four top contracts in the future. I also think, unlike Haaland, Bellingham has a strong connection with BVB. He gets total support and trust. Therefore, I hope for his own development that he decides to stay. And there is no guarantee elsewhere either. Sancho is the best example of this.”

Sancho joined United on a staggering €85 million transfer in the summer of 2021 but hasn't lived up to his hefty price tag since, scoring just 10 goals in 61 games for the club in all competitions.

Bellingham, meanwhile, has been on the radar of some of Europe's big guns since bursting onto the scene with Der BVB in 2020. His Dortmund contract runs until June 2025 but given he's only 19 now, Dortmund could make a fortune selling him and Bellingham would be in safe hands under Klopp.

The German manager, who developed many young talents at his former club, has seen more success with youth players at Liverpool too. The club also needs a dynamic midfielder like him right now who possesses excellent vision, passing range and creativity.

Liverpool and Real Madrid battle it out again on Wednesday

Speaking of Liverpool and Real Madrid, the European giants will lock horns at the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday (March 15).

Los Blancos have one foot in the quarterfinals after thrashing the Reds 5-2 at Anfield in the first-leg last month. Although the away goals rule doesn't apply anymore, the Merseyside outfit still need to win by at least three goals to come back into the tie.

Given their erratic form - Liverpool were beaten 1-0 by a relegation-battling Bournemouth last weekend just days after their historic 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United - it seems unlikely.

