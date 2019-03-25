Sancho needs to take showboating lessons from Cristiano Ronaldo, says former Arsenal star

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 346 // 25 Mar 2019, 15:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

US Sassuolo v Juventus - Serie A

What's the story?

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has advised Borussia Dortmund youngster Jadon Sancho to look at five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo as an example of using one's natural ability and show-boating at the right time.

In case you didn't know...

Since his arrival from Premier League champions Manchester City in the summer of 2017, Sancho has established himself as one of the hottest young prospects in Europe attracting interest from several football giants in the process.

The Borussia Dortmund star has netted eight goals and registered 12 assists in 26 league games for the Bundesliga giants so far this season.

The heart of the matter

Sancho has now been advised to look into Ronaldo's tool box and try to replicate the journey the Portuguese has had since his early days at Manchester United.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Keown said, "What players like Sancho have to learn is when to execute their moments of artistry. We used to see how Cristiano Ronaldo might showboat. Now those tricks are used to put his opponents on their backsides. He doesn’t overindulge. That’s the balance that Sancho must find."

"On Friday [in a 5-0 win over the Czech Republic], he understood [Gareth] Southgate’s system well. There was talk of how outstanding he’d been in training and he’s taking the England manager’s instructions on board in games, too."

He added, "[Raheem] Sterling’s opener involved a lovely crisp cross from Sancho. There were opportunities later when he could have gone at his opponent and didn’t. I wonder if that was down to tiredness. As he grows and gets stronger that will improve."

What's next?

While England and Sancho next face Montenegro in the Euro 2020 qualifiers, Borussia Dortmund return to action when they face Wolfsburg on March 30.

Advertisement