The Norwegian Eliteserien returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Sandefjord Fotball and Bodo/Glimt go head-to-head at the Komplett Arena on Sunday (July 23).

Sandefjord continue to struggle, as they suffered a 4-2 defeat to Lillestrom last Sunday. Andreas Tegstrom’s men have gone four games without a win, picking up just one point from a possible 12 since their 4-1 win over Odds on June 4.

With ten points from 13 games, the Hvalfangerne are 15th in the Eliteserien, three points above rock-bottom Aalesund.

Meanwhile, Bodo/Glimt maintained their superb run of results, coming from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over a digest Haugesund side. Knudsen’s men are unbeaten in five games across competitions. winning four, including a 2-0 victory over HamKam in the NM Cup quarterfinals on July 13.

With 38 points from 15 games, Bodo/Glimt are atop the league table with a healthy nine-point lead over second-placed Vikings.

Sandefjord Fotball vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Bodo/Glimt have been dominant in the fixture, winning 11 of the last 20 meetings.

Sandefjord have picked up four wins in that period, while the spoils have been shared five times.

Bodo/Glimt are on a run of three wins against the Hvalfangerne, scoring seven goals and conceding twice since a 1-0 loss in June 2021.

Sandefjord have lost just one of their eight home games since the turn of the year, winning five.

The Glimt have won all but one of their last nine away games across competitions since May, with a 2-0 loss against Stromsgodset on June 25 being the exception.

Sandefjord Fotball vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

The two teams have endured contrasting campaigns, with Tegstrom’s men languishing in the relegation zone. Given the gulf in quality and experience between the sides, the Glimt should ease to a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sandefjord 1-3 Bodo/Glimt

Sandefjord Fotball vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt

Tip 2: First to score - Bodo/Glimt (The Glimt have opened the scoring in five of their last seven meetings with Sandefjord.)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in their last ten clashes.)