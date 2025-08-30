Sandefjord vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Sandefjord will invite league leaders Bodo/Glimt to Komplett Arena in the Eliteserien on Sunday. The hosts have nine wins from 18 league games and are sixth in the league standings with 28 points, 14 fewer than Glimt.

Hvalfangerne have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last three league outings. They ended their losing streak after two games last week, as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Kristiansund. Stefán Ingi Sigurðarson's five-minute brace was undone by Leander Næss Alvheim's seven-minute brace, who pulled Kristiansund level late in the match.

The visitors are unbeaten in the league since June. They played Strømsgodset two weeks earlier and registered a comfortable 5-0 away win. They were in action in the UEFA Champions League qualifying playoffs and defeated Sturm Graz 6-2 on aggregate, though they suffered a 2-1 loss in the second leg earlier this week. They will play in the Champions League's league phase for the first time.

Sandefjord vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between them, and they have met 23 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 13 wins. Hvalfangerne have five wins and five games have ended in draws.

The league leaders have the best goalscoring and defensive record in the Eliteserien this season, scoring 49 times while conceding 17 goals.

The hosts have drawn just one of their 18 league games this season.

They last met in the reverse fixture in July, and Glimt recorded a home win.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have conceded at least two goals in their last four league games.

Sandefjord vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Hvalfangerne have conceded two goals apiece in their last three league games and will look to improve upon that record. Eight of their nine wins in the league this season have been registered at home, although they lost 2-1 at home against Viking earlier this month.

Superlaget are unbeaten in their last nine league games, recording seven wins. They have scored at least three goals in four of their last six league outings and will look to build on that form.

The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, and considering their goalscoring record, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sandefjord 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

Sandefjord vs Bodo/Glimt Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bodo/Glimt to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

