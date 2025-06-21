Sandefjord vs Haugesund Prediction and Betting Tips | June 22nd 2025

The action continues in the Norwegian Eliteserien as Sandefjord and Haugesund go head-to-head at Jotun Arena on Sunday. Andreas Tegstrom’s men head into the weekend as the only side with a 100% home record in the league and will be looking to extend this fine run.

Sandefjord failed to arrest their slump in form as they suffered a heavy 4-0 defeat at the hands of Fredrikstad in their friendly clash last Sunday.

Before that, Tegstrom’s side suffered two losses from their three games in the league, with a narrow 3-2 victory over Stromsgodset on May 25 sandwiched between the two defeats.

Sandefjord have picked up 15 points from their nine Eliteserien matches so far to sit seventh in the table, one point behind sixth-placed Tromso.

On the other hand, Haugesund were left empty handed yet again as they fell to a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Bodo/Glimt in their league clash last time out.

Toni Korkeakunnas’ men have now lost seven games on the bounce, a run which saw them crash out of the NM Cup following a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Stabaek on May 7.

Haugesund are yet to taste victory in the new Eliteserien campaign and currently sit rooted to the bottom of the table with just one point from their 10 matches so far.

Sandefjord vs Haugesund Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Haugesund hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won 15 of the last 28 meetings between the two teams.

Sandefjord have picked up five wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Haugesund currently hold the division’s worst away record, having lost each of their five games on the road while conceding 12 goals and scoring three so far.

Sandefjord are the only side with a perfect home record this season, having picked up four wins from their four games while scoring 10 goals and conceding three.

Sandefjord vs Haugesund Prediction

Sandefjord will be excited to go up against a floundering Haugesund side who have struggled to find their feet this season.

That said, we predict Tegstrom’s men will make the most of their home advantage and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Sandefjord 3-1 Haugesund

Sandefjord vs Haugesund Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sandefjord to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in eight of their last nine clashes)

