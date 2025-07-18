Sandefjord vs Kristiansund Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Sandefjord and Kristiansund will battle for three points in an Eliteserien matchday 14 clash on Sunday (July 20th). The game will be played at Jotun Arena.
The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Bodo/Glimt last weekend. Glimt saw three first-half goals disallowed on the advice of VAR but broke the deadlock through Ole Blomberg just before the hour-mark. Kasper Hogh made sure of the result from the spot midway through the second half.
Kristiansund, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Sarpsborg.
The stalemate left them in ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 19 points from 15 games. Sandefjord are seventh with 21 points to their name from 13 games.
Sandefjord vs Kristiansund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Kristiandsund have 10 wins from the last 18 head-to-head games. Four games have ended in stalemates while Sandefjord were victorious four times.
- Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Kristiansund claimed a 2-1 home win.
- The home side on the day have won the last six head-to-head games.
- Sandefjord have alternated between a win and loss in their last nine games across all competitions.
- Kristiandund's last four games have produced less than three goals.
- Six of Sandefjord's last seven league games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.
- Kristiansund are winless in their last five games across competitions (four draws).
Sandefjord vs Kristiansund Prediction
Sandefjord have been emphatic at home, having won all six games played in front of their fans in the league this season. This is in sharp contrast to their away form that has seen them garner just three points from seven games on their travels.
Kristiansund have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six away games. They have won two of the last three head-to-head games but are winless at this ground in five years.
Sandefjord have been consistent in following a loss up with a win in the last few months. Fans of the club will be hoping this trend continues, having lost their most recent game. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Sandefjord 2-1 Kristiansund
Sandefjord vs Kristiansund Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Sandefjord to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half