Sandefjord vs Kristiansund Prediction and Betting Tips | July 20th 2025

Sandefjord and Kristiansund will battle for three points in an Eliteserien matchday 14 clash on Sunday (July 20th). The game will be played at Jotun Arena.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 2-0 defeat away to Bodo/Glimt last weekend. Glimt saw three first-half goals disallowed on the advice of VAR but broke the deadlock through Ole Blomberg just before the hour-mark. Kasper Hogh made sure of the result from the spot midway through the second half.

Kristiansund, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a goalless draw at home to Sarpsborg.

The stalemate left them in ninth spot in the standings, having garnered 19 points from 15 games. Sandefjord are seventh with 21 points to their name from 13 games.

Sandefjord vs Kristiansund Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kristiandsund have 10 wins from the last 18 head-to-head games. Four games have ended in stalemates while Sandefjord were victorious four times.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Kristiansund claimed a 2-1 home win.

The home side on the day have won the last six head-to-head games.

Sandefjord have alternated between a win and loss in their last nine games across all competitions.

Kristiandund's last four games have produced less than three goals.

Six of Sandefjord's last seven league games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Kristiansund are winless in their last five games across competitions (four draws).

Sandefjord vs Kristiansund Prediction

Sandefjord have been emphatic at home, having won all six games played in front of their fans in the league this season. This is in sharp contrast to their away form that has seen them garner just three points from seven games on their travels.

Kristiansund have conceded at least two goals in five of their last six away games. They have won two of the last three head-to-head games but are winless at this ground in five years.

Sandefjord have been consistent in following a loss up with a win in the last few months. Fans of the club will be hoping this trend continues, having lost their most recent game. We are backing the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Sandefjord 2-1 Kristiansund

Sandefjord vs Kristiansund Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Sandefjord to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More