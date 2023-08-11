Sandefjord vs Molde Prediction and Betting Tips | August 12, 2023 

Molde visit the Komplett Arena on Saturday (August 12) to face Sandefjord in the Eliteserien, looking to extend their winning run in the league to five games.

The reigning Norwegian champions, who clinched the top-flight title after three years, are on a roll, winning their last four league games and going unbeaten in their last six. This upturn in form has seen them climb up to fourth in the standings with 32 points in 17 games.

Sandefjord have accrued exactly half as many points as Molde in one fewer game and languish in 12th in the Eliteserien. However, there have been signs of improvement lately. The Whalers are coming off consecutive wins after going five five games without one.

A 3-2 win at Valerenga was followed by a 5-1 demolition of Sarpsborg at home, their joint-biggest top-flight win of the season.

Sandefjord vs Molde Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 20 clashes between Sandefjord and Molde, who lead 11-5.

Molde have won their last five games to Sandefjord, scoring at least twice.

The visitors have scored thrice in their last two visits to Sandefjord.

Molde are on their best run in the league this season, winning their last four games. It's also their best run since a staggering run of 19 last season.

Across competitions, Molde have lost two of their last five, with both defeats coming in Europe: 1-0 vs HJK and 2-1 vs KI in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Having beaten Sandefjord 5-0 in their last clash, Molde are looking to keep consecutive clean sheets against Sandefjord for the first time.

Sandefjord vs Molde Prediction

Sandefjord have improved lately with two straight wins but remain the underdogs against Molde, the reigning champions. The MFK have demonstrated a frightening attacking intent in their last few games while also holding a stoic defence. Their record in the fixture, too, has been resounding lately. All signs point to a Molde victory.

Prediction: Sandefjord 1-2 Molde

Sandefjord vs Molde Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Molde

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes