Sandefjord vs Molde prediction, preview, team news and more | Eliteserien 2022

Eliteserien leaders Molde will take on Sandefjord on Sunday as they look to consolidate their lead at the top.

Molde are unbeaten in their last seven encounters and will be fancying their chances in this game as well. They come into this encounter on the back of a 1-0 win over Haugesund.

The hosts are struggling in the bottom half of the division. They come into this game following a 2-1 win against Jerv. They have already lost more games than they have won and will need to pick up a string of positive results to alter their current form.

Sandefjord vs Molde FK Head-To-Head

Molde have been imperious in the history of this fixture, winning 17 of their last 21 encounters. Sandefjord have picked up two wins in that time, while the remaining games have ended even.

The last time they played against each other, it was Molde who came out 3-1 winners.

Molde Form Guide: W-W-D-D-W

Sandefjord Form Guide: W-D-L-D-W

Sandefjord vs Molde Team News

Sandefjord

Sandefjord will take to the pitch without the services of Amer Ordajic, who is currently recuperating from an ankle injury.

Injured: Amer Ordajic

Suspended: None

Molde

Magnus Eikrem, Ola Brynhildsen, Martin Ellingsen, Björn Sigurdarson and Kristoffer Haraldseid are all injured and out of contention for the visitors.

Injured: Magnus Eikrem, Ola Brynhildsen, Martin Ellingsen, Björn Sigurdarson, Kristoffer Haraldseid

Sandefjord vs Molde Predicted XI

Sandefjord Predicted XI (3-5-2): Hugo Keto, Quint Jansen, Yousef Chiab, William Kurtovic, Fedrik Flo, Veltle Walle Egeli, Aleksander Nilson, Lars Marmamkund, Jesper Taje, Franklin Nyentenu, Keanin Ayer

Molde Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jacob Karlstrøm; Benjamin Hansen, Eirik Haugan, Birk Risa; Martin Linnes, Magnus Grødem, Emil Breivik, Markus André Kaasa, Kristoffer Haugen; Erling Knudtzon, David Datro Fofana

Sandefjord vs Molde Prediction

Sandefjord will have the difficult task of negotiating a match against the league leaders at home. Molde have been in imperious form this season and have not looked back since their derby win against Stromsgodset. They have scored more than 10 goals in their last five league outings.

The hosts will have to be strong at the back to have any chance of salvaging a point from this game. They are in dire need of points to move up the table, but will struggle to accomplish that mission against their opponents this weekend.

Molde are undoubtedly firm contenders to seal the victory.

Prediction: Sandefjord 1-3 Molde

