Sandefjord vs Rosenborg Prediction and Betting Tips | July 6th 2025

Sandefjord will welcome Rosenborg to Komplett Arena in the Eliteserien on Sunday. Guttane have six wins from 11 games and are sixth in the standings with 18 points. The visitors also have six wins, though they have played two more games and are in third place with 23 points.

Ad

The hosts have seen conclusive results in 14 competitive games this season, recording eight wins. They met Brann in their previous outing and suffered a 1-0 away loss.

Troillongan have seen a drop in form and are winless in their last four games in all competitions. They met league leaders Viking in their previous outing and were held to a 1-1 draw. Dino Islamović scored his first goal of the league campaign as he equalized in the second half.

Ad

Trending

Sandefjord vs Rosenborg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 25 times in all competitions. The visitors have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 19 wins. Guttane have just two wins to their name, and four games have ended in draws.

Troillongan secured a league double over the hosts last season and kept clean sheets in both wins.

Three of the last four meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

The hosts have outscored Troillongan 20-15, despite playing two fewer games.

The visitors have won just one of their last four away games in the Eliteserien. They have failed to score in two games in that period.

Guttane have a 100% home record in the Eliteserien this season, keeping three clean sheets in five games.

The visitors have lost two of their 13 league games this season, with both losses registered on their travels.

Ad

Sandefjord vs Rosenborg Prediction

The Whalers have lost three of their last five league games, conceding three goals apiece in two of these defeats. They have won their five home games this season, and 14 of their 20 league goals have been scored at home.

Troillongan head into the match on a four-game winless streak in all competitions and have scored one goal apiece in three games. They have won just one of their last five league games while suffering two losses.

Ad

While the Whales have won their last seven home games in the Eliteserien, considering the visitors' dominance in this fixture, a draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Sandefjord 1-1 Rosenborg

Sandefjord vs Rosenborg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More