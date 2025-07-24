Sandefjord vs Sarpsborg Prediction and Betting Tips | 26th July 2025

Sandefjord and Sarpsborg clash at the Komplett Arena on Saturday in Eliteserien action. With 24 points from 14 games, Sandefjord are in sixth position in the Norwegian top-flight standings, but have alternated between a win and a loss in recent times.

Following a 2-0 loss to Bodo/Glimt on 12 July, the Whalers recovered to beat Kristiansund 6-0 the following week.

Stefan Ingi Sigurdarson netted a hat-trick, while Loris Mettler and Robin Dzabic netted apiece. Dan Peter Ulvestad scored an own goal too.

It maintained Sandefjord's 100% win record on home turf in the league this season, which now stands at eight games. But it is also their biggest victory of the campaign so far.

Andreas Tegström's side will be looking to build on that momentum and continue their winning patch as they aim to climb higher up the top-flight charts.

As for Sarpsborg, the Ostfold County outfit are just two points off Sandefjord in the league table in seventh position and come into the fixture unbeaten in their last eight games.

Their last two top-flight clashes have ended in stalemates: a 0-0 draw with Kristiansund followed by a 2-2 draw with Rosenborg. A win in this match would see them leapfrog Sandefjord in the league standings.

Sandefjord vs Sarpsborg Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 21 clashes between the sides in the past, with Sarpsborg winning 10 times and losing to Sandefjord on just seven occasions.

There have been only four draws between the sides, the last of which came in October 2022 (1-1), five games ago.

Sarpsborg have won their last two games against Sandefjord. They've never won this fixture three times in a row.

Sarpsborg haven't won away to Sandefjord since a 3-0 loss in July 2020.

Sarpsborg are unbeaten in their last eight domestic games, including six in the Norwegian Eliteserien.

Sandefjord vs Sarpsborg Prediction

Sandefjord have a fantastic record at home this season, winning all eight of their league clashes so far.

Although Sarpsborg are a different kettle of fish, the Whalers will be prepared. We expect this to be a tense clash which will finish in the home side's favor.

Prediction: Sandefjord 1-0 Sarpsborg

Sandefjord vs Sarpsborg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sandefjord to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

