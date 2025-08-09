Sandefjord vs Viking Prediction and Betting Tips | August 10th 2025

Sandefjord and Viking bring round 17 of the Norwegian Eliteserien to an end when they lock horns at Komplett Arena on Sunday. Having lost the last five meetings between the two teams, Andreas Tegstrom’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over the visitors and maintain their 100% home record in the league.

Ad

Sandefjord were sent crashing back to earth last Sunday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Valerenga when the two sides met at Intility Arena.

Before that, Tegstrom’s side picked up consecutive victories for the first time since May, seeing off Kristiansund and Sarpsborg while scoring nine goals and conceding twice.

Sandefjord have picked up 27 points from their 16 Eliteserien matches so far to sit sixth in the standings, six points off the UEFA Conference League qualification spot.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Viking’s dreams of securing European football suffered a crushing blow last time out as they fell to a 3-1 loss against Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir in the first leg of their third qualifying round clash on home turf.

Morten Jensen’s men now turn their focus to the Eliteserien, where they snapped their run of two consecutive defeats on July 27 courtesy of a 3-1 victory over Bryne.

Viking have picked up 39 points from their 18 league matches so far to sit second in the table, only below first-placed Bodo/Glimt on goal difference.

Ad

Sandefjord vs Viking Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 11 wins from the last 24 meetings between the sides, Viking boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Sandefjord have picked up seven wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on six occasions.

Viking are unbeaten in their last six games against Tegstrom’s men, picking up five wins and one draw since a 2-1 defeat in June 2022.

Sandefjord boast a perfect home record in the Eliteserien this season, having won each of their eight matches while scoring 25 goals and conceding five so far.

Viking are unbeaten in seven of their last eight Eliteserien away games, picking up six wins and one draw since the start of April.

Ad

Sandefjord vs Viking Prediction

Eight of Sandefjord’s nine league wins this season have come at home, and they will head into the weekend with confidence as they look to maintain their 100% record.

Viking could name a shuffled XI at Komplett Arena ahead of next week’s crunch Conference League qualifying clash against Basaksehir, and we predict Sandefjord will do just enough to secure all three points.

Ad

Prediction: Sandefjord 2-1 Viking

Sandefjord vs Viking Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sandefjord to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in seven of their last eight meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in their last 10 clashes)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More