Sandhausen vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | November 1st 2023

Sandhausen will take on Bayer Leverkusen at the Hardtwaldstadion in the second round of DFB-Pokal on Wednesday.

The hosts overcame Hannover in the first round in August. They came back from being down twice in the match to hold the second-tier side to a 3-3 draw during regular time. After extra time, the match went to penalties, with the hosts emerging victorious 4-2 in the shootout.

The visitors registered an emphatic 8-0 away win over Teutonia Ottensen in the first round, scoring thrice in the first half and adding five goals in the second half.

The hosts returned to winning ways in the 3. Liga after three games, recording a 2-1 away win over Borussia Dortmund II on Saturday. The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their season and head into the match on an eight-game winning run.

Goals from Florian Wirtz and Jonas Hofmann helped them record a 2-1 home win over Freiburg in the Bundesliga on Sunday and they'll look to continue that form in this match.

Sandhausen vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time in a competitive match. Their only previous meeting was a pre-season friendly in 2017, with the hosts recording a 3-2 win.

Sandhausen are winless in their last four home games, suffering two defeats. Interestingly, they have won three of their last four games in the DFB-Pokal.

Bayer Leverkusen have won five of their last six away games in all competition this season. They have scored at least two goals in these games while conceding just four goals.

The visitors have suffered three defeats in their last five games in the DFB-Pokal.

Sandhausen vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

The home team have just one win in their last four games, with that win coming in the 3. Liga on Saturday. At home, they are winless in their last four games, conceding nine times while scoring on six occasions, and they might struggle here.

Die Werkself have enjoyed a strong start to the season, winning all but one game across all competitions. They are on an eight-game winning run in all competitions, scoring 25 goals in these games while conceding just five times.

Xabi Alonso is likely to make changes to the squad and we might see Adam Hložek and Patrik Schick return to the starting XI. They have good squad depth to navigate a busy schedule ahead of the international break and, considering their current form, we expect Bayer Leverkusen to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sandhausen 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Sandhausen vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jeremie Frimpong to score or assist any time - Yes