Sandhausen vs Freiburg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 7, 2023 

Sandhausen will host Freiburg at the Hardtwaldstadion on Tuesday (February 7) in the last 16 of the DFB Pokal.

The hosts beat amateur side Schwarz-Weiss Rehden 4-0 in their opening cup tie, in an utterly dominant display. Sandwausen then beat Karlsruher 8-7 on penalties, drawing 2-2 after extra time. Sandhausen last made it this far in the domestic competition in the 2016-17 campaign before losing 4-1 to Schalke.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have had mixed results in the Bundesliga since their return to action after the winter break. They have faced 2. Bundesliga outfits Kaiserslautern and St. Pauli in the DFB Pokal so far, winning both games 2-1 in extra time.

The visitors came closest to lifting their first cup title last season, making the final of the tournament but lost on penalties to RB Leipzig. They will now hope to go a step further this year but must first get past Sandhausen.

Sandhausen vs Freiburg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been eight meetings between Sandhausen and Freiburg. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won three.

There have been three draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games across competitions, while the visitors have failed to keep any in their last ten.

Only four of Sandhausen's ten league defeats this season have come at home.

Four of Freiburg's five league defeats this season have come on the road.

The hosts have conceded 34 league goals this season. Only Regensburg (35) and Magdeburg (37) have conceded more.

Sandhausen vs Freiburg Prediction

Sandhausen have lost three of their last four competitive games and have won just two of their last seven. They're winless in their last three home games and could struggle here.

Freiburg, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four games and will look to get their campaign back on track this weekend. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides should see the visitors come out on top.

Prediction: Sandhausen 1-3 Freiburg

Sandhausen vs Freiburg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Freiburg

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last six games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in nine of the visitors' last ten games.)

