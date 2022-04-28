Sandhausen vs Schalke prediction, preview, team news and more | 2. Bundesliga 2021-22

After a chastening defeat at the hands of Werder Bremen in their last outing that ended their five-game winning run, Schalke will face Sandhausen in the 2. Bundesliga this Friday.

Null Vier dropped to second in the league table after their 4-1 defeat to Werder Bremen, but even a draw against Sandhausen will help them remain in the top two due to their vastly superior goal difference.

Sandhausen have raised their game in recent weeks as two wins and two draws in their last four games have helped them steer clear of the relegation dog-fight.

They are now eight points above the relegation play-off spot and look set to retain their status in the 2. Bundesliga.

Sandhausen can be a dangerous team as they defend doggedly. Schalke can ill-afford to rest on their laurels against them as Sandhausen have picked up points against promotion hopefuls Werder Bremen, St. Pauli and Nuremberg in three of their last four games.

Sandhausen vs Schalke Head-to-head

The two sides have faced off only three times, and Schalke have won all the games. The reverse fixture was a high-scoring game as Schalke won 5-2 at home.

Sandhausen form guide: L-D-W-D-W

Schalke form guide: W-W-W-W-L

Sandhausen vs Schalke Team News

Sandhausen

Sandhausen are expected to be without the quartet of Tim Kister, Rick Wulle, Julius Biada and Nikolai Rehnen.

Injured: Tim Kister, Rick Wulle, Julius Biada, Nikolai Rehnen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Schalke

Thomas Ouwejan and Marvin Pieringer are still doubtful for the game and a late call will be made on the duo. Mallick Thiaw came off in the game against Werder Bremen, and his involvement is still unclear. He did train, though.

Dominick Drexler is now on five yellow cards after his booking against Werder Bremen, and will miss out due to a suspension.

FC Schalke 04 @s04_en Mike Büskens on Thomas Ouwejan and Marvin Pieringer: "We need to see how they train and then make a decision about the match. Things are looking positive, though, because they've both made good progress."



Injured: Michael Langer

Doubtful: Thomas Ouwejan, Marvin Pieringer, Mallick Thiaw

Suspended: Dominick Drexler

Sandhausen vs Schalke Predicted Lineups

Sandhausen Probable XI (4-2-3-1): Patrick Drewes; Chima Okoroji, Aleksandr Zhirov, Dario Dumic, Dennis Diekmeier; Tom Trybull, Erik Zenga; Janik Bachmann, Christian Kinsombi, Cebio Soukou; Pascal Testroet

Schalke Probable XI (4-4-2): Martin Fraisl; Mehmet Aydin, Marcin Kaminski, Mallick Thiaw, Kerim Calhanoglu; Victor Palsson, Ko Itakura, Rodrigo Zalazar, Darko Churlinov; Marius Bulter, Simon Terodde

Sandhausen vs Schalke Prediction

The loss against Werder Bremen was Mike Buskens’ first as Schalke manager, and we will now see what the team’s mentality is under him.

We expect Null Vier to bounce back and pick up a win away from home.

Prediction: Sandhausen 0-2 Schalke

