Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Fujieda MYFC Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Sanfrecce Hiroshima will welcome Fujieda MYFC to the Fujieda City General Sports Park in the third round of the Emperor's Cup on Wednesday. The visitors were eliminated from the third round last season while Sanfrecce made it to the quarterfinals.

The hosts have seen conclusive results in their last four games, recording two wins. They returned to winning ways after two losses last week in their previous outing, recording a 1-0 away triumph over Fagiano Okayama. Sota Nakamura scored the match winner in the seventh minute of stoppage time.

Fujieda are unbeaten in their last three games. In their previous outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Vegalta Sendai in the J2 League.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Fujieda MYFC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams will meet for the first time.

The hosts have won two of their last five games in all competitions, with both triumphs registered on their travels.

Fujieda, meanwhile, have lost two of their last nine competitive games, with both defeats registered at home.

The visitors have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last six games, keeping four clean sheets.

Sanfrecce have seen conclusive results in their last 10 home games in all competitions, recording six wins. Notably, they have conceded one goal apiece in seven games in that period.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three away games, and they have also kept clean sheets in these games.

Sanfrecce have scored at least two goals in three of their last four games in the Emperor's Cup.

The hosts have conceded one goal apiece in five of their last eight games.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Fujieda MYFC Prediction

Viola have won four of their last six home games and will look to build on that form. They have scored one goal apiece in three of their last five games and will look to improve upon that record.

MYFC are unbeaten in their two games this month, scoring three goals, and will look to continue that form. They have never made it past the third round of the competition and will look to improve upon that record.

Sanfrecce have a good recent record in the Emperor's Cup, and considering their home advantage, we back them to register a comfortable win.

Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3-1 Fujieda MYFC

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Fujieda MYFC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sanfrecce Hiroshima to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

