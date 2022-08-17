Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Gamba Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Gamba Osaka will take on Sanfrecce Hiroshima in the 25th round of games in the J1 League on Saturday.

Gamba have struggled throughout the season. They sit in the penultimate position in the points table with 22 points from 24 games, having failed to win their last five.

Sanfrecce, meanwhile, are flying high in the division and are sitting pretty in fifth spot in the standings. They are coming off a 3-2 win over Kashiwa Reysol.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Gamba Osaka Head-to-Head

The two teams have locked horns 91 times across competitions. They have been closely matched in this fixture, with the hosts enjoying a narrow 39-37 lead in wins. The spoils have been shared 15 times.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-D

Gamba Osaka form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-L-L

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Gamba Osaka Team News

Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Sho Sasaki and Shunki Higasi will be absent because of injury.

Injured: Sho Sasaki, Shunki Higasi

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Gamba Osaka

The visitors have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Gamba Osaka Predicted XIs

Sanfrecce Hiroshima (3-4-3): Keisuke Osako (GK); Yugo Kasagi, Hayato Araki, Yuki Nogami; Shuto Nakano, Gakuto Notsuda, Makoto Mitsuta, Tomoya Fujii; Kosei Shibasaki, Nassim Ben Khalifa, Junior Santos

Gamba Osaka (3-5-2): Jun Ichimori (GK); Kyung-won Kwon, Gen Shoji, Genta Miura; Keisuke Kurokawa, Hiroki Fujiharu, Dawhan, Wellington Silva, Ko Yanagisawa; Leandro Pereira, Hiroto Yamami

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Gamba Osaka Prediction

The two teams have had contrasting fortunes this season, so this game could turn out to be an one-sided one.

Gamba are battling for safety from relegation and are in dire need of points. However, they've barely found any tinge of consistency in recent games - losing four of their last five.

Sanfrecce, meanwhile, will be eyeing full points as Gamba are short of confidence. More importantly, they are also in sight of league leaders Yokohama, trailing them by seven points, having played a game more.

A win this weekend could boost their title chances as the season heads to its final third.

Prediction: Sanfrecce 3-1 Gamba Osaka

