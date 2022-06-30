Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Jubilo Iwata prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22 

Sanfrecce Hiroshima will host Jubilo Iwata at the EDION Stadium on Saturday in the J League.

The hosts saw their impressive run of form come to an end on Wednesday as they lost 2-0 to Gamba Osaka. They were far from their brilliant best and were eventually undone by a quickfire double from their opponents before the break.

Hiroshima sit fourth in the league table with 30 points from 18 games. They will look to return to winning ways this weekend. Jubilo, meanwhile, have enjoyed a solid run of form this month after winning just one of their seven games in May.

They picked up a hard-fought 1-1 draw against third-place Kawasaki Frontale in their last game. Makito Ito scored a late equaliser to rescue a point for Jubilo.

Jubilo are 15th in the league standings with just 19 points from 18 games. They need to begin picking up points to steer clear of the drop zone.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Jubilo Iwata Head-to-Head

There have been 28 meetings between Hiroshima and Jubilo. The hosts have won 11 of those games, while Jubilo have won nine. There have been eight draws between the two teams. The two sides last faced off in a league clash earlier this season, which ended 2-2.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W.

Jubilo Iwata Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-D-L.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Jubilo Iwata Team News

Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Ezequiel and Shun Ayukawa are injured and will not play this weekend.

Injured: Ezequiel, Shun Ayukawa.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Available: None.

Jubilo Iwata

The visitors will be without the injured duo of Ryo Takano and Hiroki Yamada, while Yuki Otsu and Yuto Suzuki are major doubts due to fitness concerns.

Injured: Ryo Takano, Hiroki Yamada.

Doubtful: Yuki Otsu, Yuto Suzuki.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Jubilo Iwata Predicted XIs

Sanfrecce Hiroshima (3-3-2-2): Keisuke Osako (GK); Sho Sasaki, Hayato Araki, Tsukasa Shiotani; Shunki Higashi, Gakuto Notsuda, Tomoya Fujii; Tsukasa Morishima, Makoto Mitsuta; Junior Santos, Nassim Ben Khalifa.

Jubilo Iwata (3-4-2-1): Ryuki Miura (GK); Norimichi Yamamoto, Ricardo Graca, Makito Ito; Masaya Matsumoto, Yasuhito Endo, Naoki Kanuma, Mahiro Yoshinaga; Kotaro Omori, Rikiya Uehara; Kenyu Sugimoto.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Jubilo Iwata Prediction

Hiroshima's latest result ended their eight-game unbeaten run across competitions, so they'll be desperate to bounce back this weekend. They have one of the best home records in the league currently and will fancy their chances against Jubilo.

The visitors, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last four games but have won just one away league game this season, so they could lose this one.

Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-1 Jubilo Iwata.

