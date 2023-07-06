Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Kashima Antlers Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th July 2023

The J1 League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Sanfrecce Hiroshima lock horns with Kashima Antlers in an important clash at the Hiroshima Big Arch on Saturday.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Kashima Antlers Preview

Kashima Antlers are currently in sixth place in the J1 League standings and have been fairly impressive so far this season. The Antlers were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by Kyoto Sanga in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the course of their campaign. The home side slumped to a damaging 2-0 defeat at the hands of Niigata last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Kashima Antlers Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kashima Antlers have an impressive recent record against Sanfrecce Hiroshima and have won 21 out of the last 46 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Sanfrecce Hiroshima's 15 victories.

After a run of three victories in four matches, Sanfrecce Hiroshima have lost their last four matches in all competitions and have conceded a total of six goals during this period.

Kashima Antlers have won only one of their last six matches in the J1 League, with their only victory during this period coming by a narrow 1-0 margin against Shonan Bellmare last month.

After a winless run of three games against Kashima Antlers in all competitions, Sanfrecce Hiroshima have won their last three such matches and have scored a total of seven goals in these fixtures.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Kashima Antlers Prediction

Sanfrecce Hiroshima have shown marked improvement over the past year and will be intent on pulling off a resurgent display this weekend. The hosts can pack a punch on their day and have an excellent squad at their disposal.

Kashima Antlers have struggled against their opponents in recent matches and have a point to prove going into this match. Both teams are evenly placed at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-1 Kashima Antlers

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Kashima Antlers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Kashima Antlers to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Douglas Vieira to score - Yes

