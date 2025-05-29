Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction and Betting Tips | May 31st 2025

Sanfrecce Hiroshima will host Kawasaki Frontale at the Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima on Saturday in another round of the 2025 J1 League campaign. The home side are in fine form after a poor run of results in April and are back in early contention for the title as they sit third in the table, five points off the top with a game in hand.

They picked up a dominant 3-0 win away at Tokyo last time out with Hayato Araki and Ryo Germain handing Sanfrecce a two-goal lead early in the second half before Hayao Kawabe joined the duo on the scoresheet late in the day.

Kawasaki Frontale, meanwhile, have had mixed results in recent games and look set to finish the first half of the season outside the continental places. They played out a 2-2 draw against Gamba Osaka in their last match, heading into the break a goal up and then finding themselves a goal down at the hour mark before substitute Tatsuya Ito rescued a point for Frontale.

The visitors sit seventh in the table with 26 points and will be keen to return to winning ways this weekend.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Kawasaki Frontale Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between Hiroshima and Kawasaki. The home side have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won 23 times.

There have been 13 draws between the two teams, including their most recent matchup, which ended 1-1.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last 13 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2018.

Frontale have the joint-best offensive record in the Japanese top-flight this term with a goal tally of 28.

Sanfrecce, meanwhile, have the best defensive record in the division with a goal concession tally of 12.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Kawasaki Frontale Prediction

Viola are on a brilliant five-game winning streak after losing their previous four matches. They have lost just twice at home in the league this season and will fancy their chances of a positive result here.

Kawasaki are on a run of consecutive draws and have won just two of their last six matches. They are winless in their last four away league games and could lose this one.

Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-1 Kawasaki Frontale

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Kawasaki Frontale Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hiroshima to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the visitors' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

