Sanfrecce Hiroshima welcome Nagoya Grampus to the Hiroshima Soccer Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday. Sanfrecce are third in the standings with 36 points while Nagoya have six wins and are 14th with 24 points.

Sanfrecce are unbeaten in four games across competitions, winning three. They returned to winning ways after two games in the J1 League last week, with a 4-0 away triumph over Yokohama FC. Kosuke Kinoshita bagged a brace, while Mutsuki Kato and Naoto Arai were on the scoresheet in the first half.

Nagoya, meanwhile, are winless in two league games and were held to a 1-1 draw by Shimizu S-Pulse last week. Yuya Yamagishi gave them the lead in the 64th minute before Kanta Chiba equalised for Shimizu in the 88th.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 94 times across competitions, with Sanfrecce leading 41-37.

Saanfrecce have the best defensive record in the J1 League this season, conceding 15 times in 21 games.

In the reverse fixture in April, Nagoya won 2-1 at home.

Sanfrecce have conceded in four of five games in June.

Nagoya have won one of their last eight away games and have scored in their last three away outings.

The last five league meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Sanfrecce have won three of their last four games across competitions, scoring 10 times. They have lost one of their last eight home J1 League games in the fixture, winning five and keeping as many clean sheets.

Nagoya, meanwhile, have won three of their last eight league games, losing one. Seven of their nine losses in the J1 League this season have come on their travels.

Sanfrecce have won three of their last four games. Cnsidering their better recent record in J1 League games in this fixture, expect them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sanfrecce 2-1 Nagoya

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sanfrecce to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

