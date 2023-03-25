Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction and Betting Tips | March 26, 2023 

Sanfrecce Hiroshima host Nagoya Grampus at the Edion Stadium on Sunday (March 26) in the J League Cup.

The hosts endured a sluggish start to their campaign but have picked up pace in recent weeks and will now turn their attention to the cup competition this weekend. Hiroshima picked up a 3-1 comeback win over Yokohama in their first group game, scoring all three goals in the final 15 minutes to overturn a one-goal deficit.

Nagoya, meanwhile, have enjoyed a much stronger start to their J League campaign than their opponents. They also picked up maximum points in their opening cup game. Nagoya beat Vissel Kobe 2-0 away, with Noriyoshi Sakai scoring a brace to open his account for the season.

The visitors have made it past the group stage of the domestic showpiece in the last four seasons.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 25 meetings, the hosts have won 12 times while the visitors have won six.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last five games in the fixture after losing four of their previous six.

Nagoya's last away win in the fixture came in 2018, picking up 2-1 comeback win in the league.

The visitors have conceded just once in six games in 2023.

Hiroshima have won their last two games at the Edion Stadium after going winless in three.

Nagoya have the joint-best defensive record away from home in the Japanese top flight, conceding just once.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Hiroshima are on a three-game winning streak after going winless in three games. They have won their last two home games, though

Nagoya, meanwhile, are on a three-game unbeaten streak and have lost just one of their six competitive outings this season. They have been solid on the road recently but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition.

Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-0 Nagoya Grampus

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Hiroshima

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Nine of their last ten games have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in just one of their last eight matchups.)

