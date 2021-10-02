Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021 

Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Nagoya Grampus will battle for three points in the J1 League on Sunday.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-0 away victory over Consadole Sapporo on Saturday. Sho Sasaki and Douglas Vieira scored in either half to give the visitors all three points.

Nagoya Grampus secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Oita Trinita on home turf. Sho Inagaki scored what proved to be the match-winner in the eighth minute.

That victory helped Grampus hold on to third spot in the table, with 57 points garnered from 31 matches. Sanfrecce Hiroshima's 42 points are good enough for 10th place.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 34 occasions in the past and Nagoya Grampus have a better record with 12 wins to their name.

The two sides shared the spoils on 11 occasions, while Hiroshima were victorious in 11 games.

Their most recent meeting came in April when Yuichi Maruyama's first-half goal gave Nagoya Grampus a 1-0 home win.

The hosts have won two and drawn one of their last five matches. Grampus are one of the form teams in the league and are currently on a 12-game unbeaten run.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima form guide: W-L-W-L-D

Nagoya Grampus form guide: W-D-W-W-W

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

Sanfrecee Hiroshima

Shun Ayukawa (metatarsal), Douglas Vieira (thigh) and Ryo Nagai (ankle) have both been sidelined by injuries.

Injuries: Shun Ayukawa, Douglas Vieira, Ryo Nagai

Suspension: None

Nagoya Grampus

Yuichi Maruyama is the only injury concern for the visitors with a cruciate ligament injury.

Injury: Yuichi Maruyama

Suspension: None

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI

Sanfrecce Hiroshima Predicted XI (3-4-3): Takuto Hayashi (GK); Sho Sasaki, Hayato Araki, Yuki Nogami; Shunki Higashi, Toshihiro Aoyama, Rhayner, Tomoya Fujii; Kosei Shibasaki, Ezequiel, Junior Santos

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mitchell Langerak (GK); Yutaka Yoshida, Min-Tae Kim, Shinnosuke Nakatani, Kazuya Miyahara; Kazuki Nagasawa, Sho Inagaki; Ryoya Morishita, Naoki Maeda, Mateus dos Santos; Jakub Swierczok

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

The two sides have almost equal pedigree, although Nagoya Grampus have been far more consistent this season. Home advantage could also factor in Sanfrecce Hiroshima's favor and both sides will fancy their chances of getting the win.

Both teams are likely to play on the front foot owing to their pedigree and goals could be scored at both ends. However, we are backing Nagoya Grampus to keep their fine run going with a victory.

Prediction: Sanfrecee Hiroshima 1-2 Nagoya Grampus

