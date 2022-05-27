Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021-22

Sanfrecce Hiroshima host Nagoya Grampus at EDION Stadium in the J1 League on Saturday, with both sides having similar seasons so far.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima are currently 7th in the league, one point ahead of their opponents. Michael Skibbe's side have been in inconsistent form of late, having won only two of their last five games across all competitions. They will look to turn things around with a win against Nagoya Grampus on Saturday.

Nagoya Grampus are currently 9th in the league, three points off the top five. Kenta Hasegawa's side have been in strong form recently, having won their last four games on the trot. They will look to continue that momentum in the game against Sanfrecce Hiroshima on Saturday.

Both sides have had similar seasons so far and that should make for an exciting matchup.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus Head-to-Head

Sanfrecce Hiroshima have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won three of their last five meetings, with Nagoya Grampus winning the other two.

Hiroshima have already beaten Nagoya twice in the group stages of the League Cup this season, most recently in a 2-1 win back in April. Goals from Junior Santos and Tsukasa Morishima were enough to secure the win after Mateus gave Nagoya the lead on the night.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima Form Guide: W-L-D-W-L

Nagoya Grampus Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus Team News

Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Sanfrecce Hiroshima have no new injury worries following their 3-1 win against Kyoto Sanga last time out.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Nagoya Grampus

Nagoya Grampus came away unscathed from their 1-0 win against Avispa Fukuoka last time out. Hasegawa will have a full strength side to choose from for the game on Saturday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI

Sanfrecce Hiroshima Predicted XI (3-3-2-2): Keisuke Osako; Sho Sasaki, Hayato Araki, Tsukasa Shiotani; Yoshifumi Kashiwa, Gakuto Notsuda, Tomoya Fujii; Tsukasa Morishima, Makoto Mitsuta; Junior Santos, Nassim Ben Khalifa

Nagoya Grampus Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Mitchell Langerak; Yuichi Maruyama, Tiago Pagnussat, Shinnosuke Nakatani; Yuki Soma, Kazuya Miyahara, Sho Inagaki, Ryoya Morishita; Keiya Sento, Mateus; Yoichiro Kakitani

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Nagoya Grampus Prediction

Both teams have been in contrasting form recently and that should come to the fore during the game on Saturday.

We predict a tight game, with Nagoya Grampus coming away with the win.

Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-2 Nagoya Grampus

