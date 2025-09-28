Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Shanghai Port Prediction and Betting Tips | September 30th 2025

Sanfrecce Hiroshima will host Shanghai Port at the Edion Peace Wing, Hiroshima on Tuesday in the second round of their 2025-26 AFC Champions League Elite campaign. The hosts will be looking to continue their recent form and put up a good performance on their return to continental football.
Sanfrecce made their return to Champions League Elite for the first time since 2019 with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Australian side Melbourne City in the opening round a fortnight ago. The Japanese side have since won one and drawn two league fixtures to extend their unbeaten run to five games across all competitions, but will be aware of the threat posed by this midweek's opponents.
Port were outplayed and outmatched by Vissel Kobe as they fell to a 3-0 defeat in their opening continental game of the season, but have since bounced back with two domestic league wins to maintain their place at the top of the Super League. The Chinese outfit made it past the group phase in last season's edition of the Champions League and will be hoping to at least repeat a similar feat this time around.
Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Shanghai Port Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Tuesday's fixture will mark the first ever meeting between the sides.
- The hosts have won three, drawn three and lost five of their 11 competitive meetings with Chinese opponents.
- The visitors have played against Japanese sides on 25 previous occasions but have only won eight of those games and drawn five while the remaining 12 ended in defeat.
- Neither team has ever won the Champions League Elite. Hiroshima have only gotten as far as the round of 16 while Shanghai’s highest finish was making it to the semifinals in the 2017 season.
- Sanfrecce currently have the best defensive record in the Japanese top-flight having conceded only 22 goals across 32 games played so far.
- The Red Eagles currently have the best offensive record in the Chinese Super League with 63 goals scored across 26 games.
Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Shanghai Port Prediction
The sides are closely matched going into this midweek's meeting and Hiroshima will rely on their home advantage to get a slight edge over the visitors.
Shanghai Port will hope to replicate their solid goal-scoring domestic record when they make the trip to Hiroshima but will need to be at their best to get all three points.
Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-1 Shanghai Port
Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Shanghai Port Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Draw
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have gotten on the scoresheet in nine of the visitors’ last 10 games)