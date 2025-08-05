Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Shimizu S-Pulse Prediction and Betting Tips | August 6th 2025

Sanfrecce Hiroshima and Shimizu S-Pulse return to action in the Emperor's Cup when they lock horns at the Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima on Wednesday. Michael Skibbe’s men head into the midweek clash on a run of three back-to-back victories and will be looking to keep the juggernaut rolling.
Sanfrecce Hiroshima maintained their fine run of results last time out when they secured a 2-0 victory over Albirex Niigata in their J1 League clash at the Denka Big Swan Stadium.
Skibbe’s side have won three games on the bounce and are unbeaten in seven of their last nine games in all competitions, claiming six wins and one draw since June 8.
Hiroshima now turn their attention to the Emperor's Cup, where they kicked off the campaign with a 3-1 victory over Brew Saga on June 11, five days before securing a 5-2 win over Fujieda in the third round.
On the other hand, Shimizu S-Pulse picked up consecutive victories for the first time since April as they edged out 10-man Yokohama FC 2-0 in their J1 League clash last time out.
This followed a 1-0 extra-time victory over Shonan Bellmare in the Emperor's Cup on July 16, a result which saw their five-game winless run across all competitions come to an end.
Next up for Shimizu S-Pulse is a trip to the Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima, where they have failed to win six of their last seven visits, losing four and claiming two draws since March 2017.
Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Shimizu S-Pulse Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- With 18 wins from the last 41 meetings between the sides, Sanfrecce Hiroshima boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.
- Shimizu S-Pulse have picked up 12 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.
- Sanfrecce Hiroshima have won five of their most recent seven home games in all competitions, only losing against Kawasaki Frontale and Nagoya Grampus in that time.
- Shimizu have failed to win five of their last six competitive away matches, losing four and picking up one draw since the start of May.
Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Shimizu S-Pulse Prediction
After a rocky run of results, Sanfrecce Hiroshima appear to have hit their stride in recent weeks and will head into Wednesday’s tie in search of a fourth win on the bounce.
Shimizu S-Pulse have struggled to impose themselves on the road, and we fancy Skibbe’s side to get the job done in front of their home supporters.
Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 3-1 Shimizu S-Pulse
Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Shimizu S-Pulse Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Sanfrecce Hiroshima to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five clashes)
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in their last five meetings)