Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Shonan Bellmare prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

Sanfrecce Hiroshima will play host to Shonan Bellmare at Edion Stadium in the J1 League on Sunday.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima, unlike last season, are flying high in the campaign. The three-time champions (2012, 2013 and 2015) are fourth-placed and 10 points adrift of leaders Yokohama FM. They are aiming for the top spot and seem to be on track with the season half spent.

However, more than a dozen games are still ahead, with tons of points to claim or miss. Sanfrecce have displayed extraordinary strength and pace this term. They will hope to overcome the Shonan challenge and continue their push to the summit.

Shonan Bellmare are faring slightly better than last term. They finished 16th out of 20 teams, although that has been in their range since the 2018 season. Now in 13th spot and with the season entering its final lap, poor results are detrimental. Shonan will be on familiar ground at Edion Stadium, where they have claimed some wins in the past, suffered losses and shared spoils. They are unpredictable visitors and the hosts will not underestimate them.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima look stronger but Shonan Bellmare have what it takes to make a difference as well.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Shonan Bellmare Head-to-Head

In their past five clashes, Sanfrecce Hiroshima claimed two wins as opposed to one for Shonan Bellmare while two games ended in stalemates.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Shonan Bellmare form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-W

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Shonan Bellmare Team News

Sanfrecce Hiroshima

Striker Ezequiel has been sidelined with an ankle injury. Second striker Shun Ayukawa suffered a metatarsal fracture while centre-forward Douglas Vieira is undergoing treatment following a medial collateral ligament injury.

Injury: Ezequiel, Shun Ayukawa, Douglas Vieira

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

Shonan Bellmare

Left-back Daiki Sugioka is suspended for this match.

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Daiki Sugioka

Unavailable: None.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Shonan Bellmare Predicted Xls

Sanfrecce Hiroshima (3-4-2-1): Keisuke Osako (GK), Hayato Araki, Sho Sasaki, Tsukasa Shiotani, Shunki Higashi, Yoshifumi Kashiwa, Makoto Mitsuta, Taishi Matsumoto, Tsukasa Morishima, Gakuto Notsuda, Nassim Ben Khalifa

Shonan Bellmare (3-4-2-1): Hiroki Mawatari (GK), Koki Tachi, Hirokazu Ishihara, Daiki Sugioka, Masaki Ikeda, Yuki Ohashi, Satoshi Tanaka, Yusuke Segawa, Ryo Takahashi, Akimi Barada, Kazunari Ono

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Shonan Bellmare Prediction

The reverse fixture of the upcoming match ended 2-1 in favor of Sanfrecce. The host team will look to complete a home-and-away victory over the visitors. However, fans are expecting a cracker, much like the first clash. A draw would be a satisfactory verdict for Shonan Bellmare, but they will look to pull off a shock win in Hiroshima.

Sanfrecce will likely have the final say, but only after some strenuous work.

Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-1 Shonan Bellmare

