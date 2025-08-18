Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Vissel Kobe Prediction and Betting Tips | August 20th 2025

Sanfrecce Hiroshima will welcome Vissel Kobe to Edion Peace Wing Hiroshima in the J1 League on Wednesday. Both teams have 46 points from 26 league games, and the hosts are fifth in the league standings thanks to their better goal difference.

Sanfrecce have seen an upturn in form and are unbeaten in all competitions since July. After a goalless draw against Shimizu S-Pulse in the league earlier this month, they bounced back with a 1-0 home triumph over Gamba Osaka last week. They had a penalty ruled by VAR in the fourth minute, and Sota Nakamura scored the match-winner in the 19th minute.

The visitors, meanwhile, have seen a drop in form, and after going unbeaten in 10 games between late May and early August, they have lost their last two games. They suffered a 1-0 home loss to Yokohama last week, conceding in stoppage time.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Vissel Kobe Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 59 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 28 wins. Kobe have 17 wins to their name and 14 games have ended in draws.

They met in the reverse fixture last month and Kobe recorded a 1-0 home win.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals, with both teams keeping three clean sheets.

Sanfrecce have the best defensive record in the J1 League this season, conceding 18 goals. The visitors have the joint-third-best record, conceding 25 goals.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last four games.

The visitors have lost just one of their last five away games in the J1 League, failing to score in two.

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Vissel Kobe Prediction

Viola head into the match as strong favorites, as they have won five of their last six games while also keeping five clean sheets. They have suffered just one home loss in all competitions since June.

Ushi have failed to score in their last two games and will look to return to goalscoring ways. They have won two of their last three meetings against the hosts.

Sanfrecce have lost just one of their last 10 home games in this fixture. With that in mind, and considering the current form of the two teams, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 2-1 Vissel Kobe

Sanfrecce Hiroshima vs Vissel Kobe Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sanfrecce Hiroshima to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

